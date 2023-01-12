ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAqa5_0kCp1u7m00
Michele Flores Photo Credit: Warminster Township Police Department

A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out.

Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.

She was reported missing by her husband, and her information has been added to the National Crime Information Center's missing persons files, authorities wrote.

Flores is described as a 5-foot-tall white woman weighing about 165 pounds with grey eyes and brown hair. She was last spotted wearing a long, red and blue sweater beneath a plaid jacket with dark blue pants, black water shoes, and a fleece winter hat.

Anyone with information should call the Warminster Township Police Department immediately at 215-672-1000, or submit a tip at the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 14

Carl Rodwell
4d ago

I really think all missing women in or around the Pennsylvania area include Philadelphia has the finger print of a Pamela Loretta Young of Easton Pennsylvania.. serial predator and killer..

Reply(1)
2
Cathy Nailon
4d ago

she's home and safe..I just read it on patch

Reply(2)
17
Related
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP

A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release Clear Video Of Kensington Armed Robber

The robbery happened on November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM . Video was just released today. This shows an armed robbery that happened on the 2700 block of North 5th Street. It was just before a shop was going to open and the thief had a conversation with the shop employee. He wanted the store open so he could go in to play a video game, As soon as the shop was opened, the thief pushed the employee behind the counter. He then pulled a hammer from his jacket, struck the employee in the back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police

A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Large Vandalism Act Prompts Cash Reward By Crime Stoppers

Middlesex County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about criminal mischief on a construction site on Cheesequake Road. A large-scale act of vandalism occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to Sayreville police. The incident location was the Ashland...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Vehicle Flips Onto Roof During Crash Involving Second Car On Route 57: PHOTOS

One vehicle flipped onto its roof during a two-car crash that caused minor injuries on Route 57 in Warren County late Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company responded alongside agencies from Mansfield and Independence Township to Route 57 and Penwell Road in Mansfield Township and found one of the vehicles overturned around 3:50 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash

A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
CBS Philly

Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

19-year-old dead following Regal Cinema shooting

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema. State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
454K+
Followers
64K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy