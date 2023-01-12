Hyde Park Man Admits To Robbing Bank With BB Gun: Feds

A Hyde Park man pleaded guilty this week to robbing a bank with a bb gun and now faces up to 25 years behind bars.

Paul Whooten, 59, admitted on Thursday, Jan. 12, to robbing a Rockland Truck Bank in 2019, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Whooten entered the Hyde Park branch wearing “a long dark coat, black reflective jacket, a black knit hat, black sunglasses, and gloves," carrying what appeared to be a rifle, authorities said.

"Give me all of your money," he told the teller, before escaping with more than $13,500 in cash in a bag.

He didn't get to keep his score long. Police noticed him in street clothes a short time later still with the rifle in his hands and arrested him, authorities said. The rifle was a bb gun.

A judge is set to sentence him in April.

Boston 25 reported Whooten has been convicted of robbery four times since 1995.