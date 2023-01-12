ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Hyde Park Man Admits To Robbing Bank With BB Gun: Feds

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5bTO_0kCp1jf100

A Hyde Park man pleaded guilty this week to robbing a bank with a bb gun and now faces up to 25 years behind bars.

Paul Whooten, 59, admitted on Thursday, Jan. 12, to robbing a Rockland Truck Bank in 2019, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Whooten entered the Hyde Park branch wearing “a long dark coat, black reflective jacket, a black knit hat, black sunglasses, and gloves," carrying what appeared to be a rifle, authorities said.

"Give me all of your money," he told the teller, before escaping with more than $13,500 in cash in a bag.

He didn't get to keep his score long. Police noticed him in street clothes a short time later still with the rifle in his hands and arrested him, authorities said.  The rifle was a bb gun.

A judge is set to sentence him in April.

Boston 25 reported Whooten has been convicted of robbery four times since 1995.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Mr. Smoke Shop Employee Burned By Robber, Manheim Twp. Police Say

A man asking a light for his cigar burned a clerk at a Mr. Smoke Shop in Manheim Township, police announced on January 10. Dasim Robertson, 25, is a man experiencing homelessness, according to the police. Robertson entered Mr. Smoke at 1320 Lititz Pike and purchased a small package of...
Daily Voice

Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say

A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Popculture

Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court

There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
americanmilitarynews.com

Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’

Nearly 30 homemade “ghost guns” and more than 15,000 doses of suspected fentanyl were among contraband seized by federal authorities when they recently broke up a New Jersey trafficking ring. Six members of the Latin Kings gang face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled...
MATAWAN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
454K+
Followers
64K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy