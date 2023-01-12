Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William Asks Lady Gabriella Windsor to Represent Him at Funeral for Greece's King Constantine
Prince William asked cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the service, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles Prince William and King Charles III are remembering King Constantine of Greece as royal families across Europe gather for the funeral. William, 40, asked his relative Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the funeral of Constantine, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles at the solemn ceremony in Athens on Monday. Anne, who attended the service alongside her husband Sir Tim...
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece Wears Same Diamond Cross from Wedding to Husband King Constantine's Funeral
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece symbolically wore the glittering cross from her royal wedding in 1964 Queen Anne-Marie of Greece wore a poignant piece of jewelry to the funeral of her late husband King Constantine II. The Queen, 76, led the group of mourners who gathered for the funeral of King Constantine, who died last Tuesday at age 82. Constantine had reportedly suffered from chronic heart and mobility problems and died of a stroke after being hospitalized for breathing problems, according to The Guardian. The King was laid to rest in Athens...
Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece Dispute Feud Rumors Before Royal Funeral
Queen Letizia and Princess Marie-Chantal walked in step together the night before King Constantine's funeral in Greece Queen Letizia of Spain is supporting Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece following the death of King Constantine II. Queen Letizia, 50, and Princess Marie-Chantal, 54, were pictured leaving a restaurant in Athens together on Sunday, the eve of the funeral for the late King, who is Marie-Chantal's father-in-law. The royals chatted closely as they walked and talked. Letizia was pictured placing her hand on Marie-Chantal's arm. Letizia and Marie-Chantal made headlines...
People
384K+
Followers
65K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0