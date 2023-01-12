TRAFFIC: Road closure on U.S. Highway 280 East

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — U.S. Highway 280 East is facing road closures in the midst of weather aware conditions.

According to the Opelika Police Department, all lanes of traffic are closed on Columbus Parkway between North Uniroyal Road and Betty’s Lane.

Police say crews are working to clear trees and downed utility lines in the roadway.

