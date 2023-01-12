Read full article on original website
Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest. Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting ID'd After Domestic Incident In Southeast
The names of the officers who fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley after a domestic incident have been released by police. The two Putnam County Sheriff's Office officers who shot the man dead in Southeast on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife have been identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Shane Haley, according to state police.
DA: 5 Men Stole ‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ In HV, New York
Five men are accused of stealing the "most valuable metal on the planet" in the Hudson Valley 56 times!. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced a 24-count indictment of five men in connection with the countywide theft of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000, officials say.
News 12
Town of Wallkill man who thought he was shooting a police officer sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Hector Luna stood handcuffed and in an orange jumpsuit Tuesday when he was sentenced to prison for shooting a man point-blank in the stomach outside of a popular restaurant in the town of Wallkill. Luna was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony assault in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested four times; fails to appear in court
OWN OF NEWBURGH – A man arrested four times in 2022 by Newburgh Town Police has skipped all of his court appearances, so warrants have been issued for his arrest. Police want Adam Murphy, 34, for grand larceny, petit larceny and bail jumping. He was arrested in January, June...
Hudson Valley Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
12 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 12 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Fugitive From Justice Apprehended After Car Chase Poughkeepsie
A Hudson Valley man was arrested on Friday after smashing into several cars in an effort to evade police. Friday the Thirteenth turned out to be extremely unlucky for a Hudson Valley man wanted by the law. Just after 1pm on January 13, police officers witnessed Walter Shuster III driving in the City of Poughkeepsie. The 45-year-old man had a felony arrest warrant issued by the Town of Ulster Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release names of police officers who ‘took action’ in fatal shooting of perp
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – State Police on Monday released the names of the two officers “required to take action” on January 10 when they shot and killed a man who was stabbing his girlfriend in Putnam County. They were identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M
Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise
POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
Deputies Shoot Dead Carmel Man In Domestic Violence Standoff
SOUTHEAST, N.Y. - A Carmel man was shot to death by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies during a domestic violence incident earlier this week. On Jan. 10, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting Kent PD, located the suspect, identified as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, and the victim on Fields Corner Road near Pugsley Road in the town of Southeast. Police said Torres, armed with a knife, was shot by the responding officers and pronounced dead on scene. The female victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office notified and requested the New York State Police lead the investigation. The New York State Attorney General’s Office was also notified. This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police investigating gunfire despite uncooperative witness
POUGHKEEPSIE – An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bain Avenue and Vernon Terrace. Responding officers discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but the occupant was not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered by law enforcement at the scene.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership is transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Comments / 4