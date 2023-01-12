ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting ID'd After Domestic Incident In Southeast

The names of the officers who fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley after a domestic incident have been released by police. The two Putnam County Sheriff's Office officers who shot the man dead in Southeast on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife have been identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Shane Haley, according to state police.
Man arrested four times; fails to appear in court

OWN OF NEWBURGH – A man arrested four times in 2022 by Newburgh Town Police has skipped all of his court appearances, so warrants have been issued for his arrest. Police want Adam Murphy, 34, for grand larceny, petit larceny and bail jumping. He was arrested in January, June...
12 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 12 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Fugitive From Justice Apprehended After Car Chase Poughkeepsie

A Hudson Valley man was arrested on Friday after smashing into several cars in an effort to evade police. Friday the Thirteenth turned out to be extremely unlucky for a Hudson Valley man wanted by the law. Just after 1pm on January 13, police officers witnessed Walter Shuster III driving in the City of Poughkeepsie. The 45-year-old man had a felony arrest warrant issued by the Town of Ulster Police.
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M

Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise

POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
Deputies Shoot Dead Carmel Man In Domestic Violence Standoff

SOUTHEAST, N.Y. - A Carmel man was shot to death by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies during a domestic violence incident earlier this week. On Jan. 10, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent.  The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisting Kent PD, located the suspect, identified as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, and the victim on Fields Corner Road near Pugsley Road in the town of Southeast. Police said Torres, armed with a knife, was shot by the responding officers and pronounced dead on scene.  The female victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.  The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office notified and requested the New York State Police lead the investigation. The New York State Attorney General’s Office was also notified.  This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Poughkeepsie police investigating gunfire despite uncooperative witness

POUGHKEEPSIE – An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bain Avenue and Vernon Terrace. Responding officers discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but the occupant was not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered by law enforcement at the scene.
