Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Carroll University, HAWS pair animal behavior students with foster dogs
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Carroll University and the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County are teaming up to pair Carroll’s animal behavior students with foster dogs from HAWS. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, nine students met their new canine friends for the first time at Campus Center. A news...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
National Blood Donor Month; options for you to make a difference
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - January is National Blood Donor Month. It is a time to recognize those who selflessly donate as well as recognize the importance of giving blood. There are plenty of options for you to make a different in your community. FOX6's Brhett Vickery visited Versiti's Wauwatosa donor center to learn more.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Samson Stomp & Romp: Race to support Milwaukee County Zoo animals
MILWAUKEE - For the 43rd year running, participants are invited to participate in the Milwaukee County Zoo's Samson Stomp & Romp! This race honors Samson, the beloved silverback gorilla at the Zoo. Funds raised from this event support the Zoo's entire population of animals. If you want to learn more...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration with the YMCA
MILWAUKEE - The YMCA held its 26th annual MLK ceremony at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Monday, Jan. 16. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the YMCA had students from the spoken word contest present their poetry representing his legacy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine missing female last seen near 15th and Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for Misty Smith, last seen Jan. 10 near 15th and Wisconsin. Police said Smith was wearing a gray fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans and black boots when she left the area near 15th and Wisconsin around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
St. Francis business vandalized; police seek BMW, 3 people
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - St. Francis police are asking the public for its help in connection with a case of vandalism at Superior Equipment and Supply from September 2022. Officials say around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a car with three people drove up at Superior Equipment on S. Brust Avenue. Officials say those people caused roughly $30,000 in damage.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's mild January weather unusual, affecting seasonal fun
DELAFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin weather in January typically means cold temperatures and snow on the ground, but lately, people may be wondering what season it is. It's an art form that takes time and precision. At the annual Delafield DelaFREEZE Saturday, teacher and ice carver Caleb Kasper said his work depends on one factor: the weather.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial 'a wholly circumstantial case,' expert says
KENOSHA, Wis. - The second week of the retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998, begins Tuesday, Jan. 17 after a break Monday due to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday. Mark Jensen, 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Museum Days, Jan. 19 through Jan. 29
MILWAUKEE - Nourish your mind and soul by visiting Milwaukee’s cultural institutions during Museum Days, Jan. 19 through Jan. 29. Brian Kramp explored four options worth checking out. For this special event, many of the city’s most fantastic museums will offer admission at rates ranging from free to just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Parks hiring lifeguards; starting pay $16.47/hour
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks is looking for its next lifeguard class for 2023. The parks system has multiple classes coming up over the next few months and are in need of candidates. No experience is necessary. Candidates requirements include:. Must be at least 16 years old by July 2023.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pfizer COVID vaccine increases stroke risk? CDC investigates
MILWAUKEE - The CDC is investigating whether the Pfizer COVID vaccine increases risk of ischemic stroke in people over age 65. FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike Cirigliano joined the WakeUp News team with what you need to know.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Lloyd shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th and Lloyd on Sunday night, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Union Grove 'armed subject' near Great Lakes Dragaway
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's officials reported an "armed subject" near the Great Lakes Dragaway near County Highway D and 180th Avenue in Union Grove Monday evening, Jan. 16. Kenosha deputies were assisting Racine deputies, and "the area is not safe," the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 26th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hadley on Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The victim, a Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter in this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Hopkins shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Hopkins on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. Officials said the incident could be robbery related. Milwaukee police are...
Comments / 0