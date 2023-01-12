ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushing into Super Wild Card Weekend: 1-on-1 with Emmitt Smith

By Perry Sook
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dyn6L_0kCoyvRI00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With three Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP, Emmitt Smith is no stranger to playoff football.

PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook caught up with the all-time rushing leader on all things NFC East headed into the Super Wild Card Weekend.

PIX11

Man acquitted in slaying gets 25 years in later NJ murder

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New Jersey slaying that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide a dozen years ago, prosecutors said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to the term Thursday in the September […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
TEXAS STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Announcement

Al Michaels and Tony Dungy teamed up for the first time ever to call Saturday's Jaguars-Chargers wild-card matchup. For such an animated game, their announcing was anything but. Despite the days-worth of fan critique, Michaels is standing up for his style. “Must have gotten a hundred texts from ...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
msn.com

Look: NFL World Furious With Tony Romo For Josh Allen Nickname

A nickname like "Mr. January" should probably be solely reserved fo. But Tony Romo thinks it belongs to Josh Allen. Romo gave Allen the nickname during Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins. Fans hate it. A nickname like that should probably be reserved for a player like Patrick...
PIX11

Video: 2 shooters exchange gunfire at Bronx intersection

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Bullets flew at a Highbridge intersection when two shooters exchanged gunfire in a broad-daylight incident caught on surveillance video released by the NYPD. The shootout, which apparently did not leave anybody injured, unfolded at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, officials said. From […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified the 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith, officials said. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect charged in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was charged with allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, burning a woman’s face, inside a Brooklyn subway station late last year, police said on Saturday. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was charged on Friday with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack that left the 21-year-old victim with chemical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles

What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KVIA

NFL fans from El Paso watch Cowboys-Bucs wild card game at local bar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso NFL fans are watching Monday's Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at The District Pub and Kitchen on North Mesa. The two teams nabbed the Monday night football spot, which is being played in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers...
EL PASO, TX
PIX11

PIX11

