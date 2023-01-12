Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to teamThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Nebraska 76-67, continue undefeated seasonColumbus, OH
HuskerExtra.com
Conner goes big as Nebraska wrap up Graduate Classic with 4 more titles
The Nebraska track and field team won four individual titles to boost its event total to nine on the final day of the Graduate Classic on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Mayson Conner won the men's high jump, and also popped the best Big Ten mark on the young...
HuskerExtra.com
Missing two starters, shorthanded Nebraska basketball no match for No. 3 Purdue
Down two starters, the Nebraska basketball team needed more than a slingshot to win at No. 3 Purdue, and Friday’s game – a 73-55 NU loss – played to an expected tune. But there were a few moments when the Huskers quieted the roars of Mackey Arena, especially in the first half, when a plan to double-smother 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey paid off in the form of missed Boilermaker 3-pointers.
HuskerExtra.com
Breaking down Nebraska football's coaches salaries
Here's a breakdown of the ten Nebraska on-field assistants and their salaries that have been released so far. Former Nebraska and Bellevue West standout Zavier Betts is in talks with the Huskers about possibly rejoining the team after sitting out the 2022 season. From a program record-setting assistant contract to...
HuskerExtra.com
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The Nebraska football team continues to churn along in January as the program reshapes itself under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule has finalized his staff and remains steadfast on the recruiting trial in an effort to bolster the depth of the roster. From a program record-setting assistant contract to...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska likely to get visit from 2023 D-lineman from California after late offer
A Nebraska offer to a defensive lineman from one of the best high-school teams in the country is likely to produce an official visit this week. The Huskers extended a tender to 2023 three-star prospect Sua Lefotu on Saturday evening. The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of Bellflower, California, backed off a four-month pledge to Washington in November and is taking his recruitment the distance ahead of the Feb. 1 traditional signing period.
HuskerExtra.com
Steinforth, Otterdahl pace Husker men at Graduate Classic track meet
Till Steinforth was the top collegiate finisher in the men's pole vault and long jump for Nebraska in the Graduate Classic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Steinforth, a sophomore from Germany, leaped a personal-best 24 feet, 1½ inches in the long jump, more than a foot farther than the runner-up. In the pole vault, his height of 16-8¾ was second only to former Husker Tyler Loontjer, who cleared 17-¾ while competing unattached. Nebraska's Drake Burton and Garrison Hughes were next at 15-9.
HuskerExtra.com
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach
With the ability to hit the road and visit 2024 recruits on Friday, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff were predictably busy. Both within the state’s borders and across the country, Nebraska coaches had their lists of players and schools to visit. And for Rhule, that meant seeing the nation’s No. 1 recruit.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
HuskerExtra.com
Future Nebraska volleyball players are player of the year in Michigan, South Dakota
Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray from Michigan and Bergen Reilly from South Dakota were each chosen as the Gatorade player of the year for high school volleyball for their respective states. Both Murray and Reilly will join the Huskers later this month for second-semester classes and to practice with the...
