Till Steinforth was the top collegiate finisher in the men's pole vault and long jump for Nebraska in the Graduate Classic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Steinforth, a sophomore from Germany, leaped a personal-best 24 feet, 1½ inches in the long jump, more than a foot farther than the runner-up. In the pole vault, his height of 16-8¾ was second only to former Husker Tyler Loontjer, who cleared 17-¾ while competing unattached. Nebraska's Drake Burton and Garrison Hughes were next at 15-9.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO