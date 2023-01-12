Read full article on original website
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
NFL
NFL Divisional Round schedule announced
AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo) NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes) Sunday, Jan. 22. AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET)...
NFL
Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse in Jacksonville, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Pelissero also reported Chargers passing game coordinator/QBs coach Shane Day has also been fired by the club. The...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa likely out for playoffs, expected to return for 2023 season
The Dolphins' first playoff game in six years is poised to be an uphill battle as rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson gets the start against the second-seeded Bills. It's a situation Miami has prepared for all week with Thompson being the healthiest option entering Sunday. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and his primary backup, Teddy Bridgewater, is still dealing with a dislocated pinkie in his throwing hand.
NFL
Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator
Former Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is returning to Cleveland. The Browns plan to hire Schwartz as their new dc, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation. Schwartz got his NFL start with the Browns under Bill Belichick as a personnel scout...
NFL
Bengals LT Jonah Williams suffered dislocated kneecap, is considered week to week
Cincinnati's win over Baltimore on Super Wild Card Weekend proved to be costly. Left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the Bengals' victory, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It was later confirmed by head coach Zac Taylor who said that Williams is considered week to week. Williams left Sunday's game late in the first half with the injury, and second-year backup Jackson Carman replaced Williams for the remainder of the game.
NFL
Giants HC Brian Daboll 'proud' of Daniel Jones for record-setting performance in win vs. Vikings
The drought is over in New York. Eleven years after their last playoff win -- in Super Bowl XLVI – the Giants found a way to outlast the Vikings, 31-24, behind quarterback Daniel Jones, who proved himself every bit a franchise player by completing 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 78 yards on the ground.
NFL
Mike McCarthy: Cowboys defense was all over Brady, Bucs 'as soon as we got off the bus'
The Dallas Cowboys offense will garner most of the headlines following Monday Night's 31-14 demolition of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, given its recent struggles and Dak Prescott's 5-TD performance. But Dan Quinn's defense also deserves credit for making life difficult on Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense. "Defensively, I thought...
NFL
Justin Herbert, Chargers players support Brandon Staley despite epic playoff collapse
In the aftermath of Saturday's epic collapse from a 27-0 lead in Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers players defended coach Brandon Staley, whose future came under fire following the 31-30 loss to the Jaguars. "Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Staley. He's been an incredible leader and has...
NFL
Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes
Welp, the weekend portion of Super Wild Card Weekend was exactly that: SUPER. Of the five games on Saturday and Sunday, the last four were decided by one score. The nightcap of Day 1 featured the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history. The nightcap of Day 2 featured the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. Are you not entertained?!
NFL
NFC East becomes first division since 1997 to have three teams make Divisional Round
The San Francisco 49ers find themselves surrounded by NFC East teams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs. The NFC East was the best division in football for the balance of the regular season, and they showed it during the first round of the postseason. With the Philadelphia Eagles...
NFL
Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (knee) activated off injured reserve, expected to play vs. Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' beleaguered offensive line will get some aid for Monday night's wild-card showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs announced center Ryan Jensen was activated from injured reserve Monday morning, making him eligible to play. Jensen suffered a knee injury early in training camp and has been on injured reserve since Sept. 1.
NFL
Cardinals hire Titans exec Monti Ossenfort as new general manager
Arizona has zeroed in on its next personnel chief. The Cardinals are hiring Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. The team subsequently announced the hiring. "It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead...
NFL
Panthers receive permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for head coaching job
The Panthers are the latest team to enter the Sean Payton sweepstakes. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Carolina has received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton for its vacant head coaching job, per a source. The Panthers join the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and...
NFL
Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' 2023 offseason plans: 'Never rebuild. You always reload'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 campaign ended Monday night in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It was a fitting end for a Todd Bowles team that struggled to find its footing all season. The same issues that plagued the Bucs all campaign reared their head on Monday night....
NFL
Cowboys dominate Buccaneers, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face 49ers
2022 · 8-10-0 The Cowboys won a road playoff game! You've likely heard it by now, but Dallas hadn't emerged victorious in a postseason game played away from home since, well, this writer was an infant. Monday's victory wasn't a surprise. Dallas was the stronger team entering a matchup against a division winner that owned a losing record. The Cowboys still have to find a way to advance beyond the Divisional Round, something they haven't done since the 1995 playoffs. But it has to feel so good for Dallas to hit the road and take down Tom Brady's Buccaneers, especially in the fashion in which they did it. The Cowboys justified their on-paper advantage, playing swarming, attacking defense and finding an incredibly impressive groove on the offensive side of the ball. The only poor mark on the entire night came in the kicking game, which we'll tackle later. A resounding road victory is exactly what the Cowboys wanted to propel them into the Divisional Round with some momentum. And we can finally stop referring to their eight-game road playoff drought, which was the second-longest active streak in the NFL.
NFL
Buccaneers WR Russell Gage suffers concussion, being evaluated for potential neck injuries
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a concussion and is being evaluated at a local hospital for potential neck injuries after he was injured late in his team's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, head coach Todd Bowles said after the game. Following a hit...
NFL
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel bemoans clock issues in playoff loss to Bills
Despite a commendable effort in his team's 34-31 defeat to the Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came away with a clear understanding on what Miami needs to improve on this offseason. Clock management, penalties, wide receiver drops and untimely turnovers doomed a...
NFL
Jim Harbaugh to remain as head coach for University of Michigan
Jim Harbaugh said two weeks ago that he expected to remain the head coach at the University of Michigan, and he's now stuck to his word, even with a few NFL franchises expressing interest in prying him away. Michigan president Santa Ono tweeted that Harbaugh called him and "shared with...
