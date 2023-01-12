2022 · 8-10-0 The Cowboys won a road playoff game! You've likely heard it by now, but Dallas hadn't emerged victorious in a postseason game played away from home since, well, this writer was an infant. Monday's victory wasn't a surprise. Dallas was the stronger team entering a matchup against a division winner that owned a losing record. The Cowboys still have to find a way to advance beyond the Divisional Round, something they haven't done since the 1995 playoffs. But it has to feel so good for Dallas to hit the road and take down Tom Brady's Buccaneers, especially in the fashion in which they did it. The Cowboys justified their on-paper advantage, playing swarming, attacking defense and finding an incredibly impressive groove on the offensive side of the ball. The only poor mark on the entire night came in the kicking game, which we'll tackle later. A resounding road victory is exactly what the Cowboys wanted to propel them into the Divisional Round with some momentum. And we can finally stop referring to their eight-game road playoff drought, which was the second-longest active streak in the NFL.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO