Harris County, TX

A Texas DA's Office Is Standing By An Employee After His Past Horrifying Tweets About Black Women Were Revealed

By Ade Onibada
buzzfeednews.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 82

Nate
2d ago

So ridiculous to come down on females on skin shades, like it's a choice. He easily could of been born with a darker tone. This guy is a joke I love all my black woman in all shades.

Richard Childers
2d ago

People often say the dumbest things on social media platforms like Twitter and when they get called on it they don't want to own up to it. I would suggest that if you are in the public eye it would be best to think before you post. It would save you a lot of trouble in the long run.

Darkhunter
2d ago

Responding to the backlash, Wesley appeared to take responsibility for his words in an apology. Well, of course he should take responsibility; who else would take responsibility? he's the one who said all those hateful things. People need to stop putting everything on social media; where it can come back and bite you in the @$.

Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
WEBSTER, TX
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
The Independent

Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air

Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
NME

Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...

