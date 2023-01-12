Read full article on original website
Chad Scott promoted to WVU offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After leading one of West Virginia’s most productive position groups, Chad Scott has ascended to the role of WVU offensive coordinator. Scott joined the Mountaineer coaching staff in 2019 and he most recently served as the run game coordinator and running backs coach. “Chad knows...
WVU clamps down on No. 18 Baylor late to win third consecutive game, 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Midway through Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season leading the WVU women’s basketball team, the Mountaineers secured a benchmark victory over the most dominant program in the Big 12 Conference over the last decade. West Virginia defeated No. 18 Baylor, 74-65 Sunday afternoon, giving the Mountaineers a three-game win streak and their first victory over the Bears at the WVU Coliseum.
Former WVU guard Casey Mitchell declared innocent of rape charges in Greece
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountaineer guard Casey Mitchell has been declared innocent of all charges stemming from an alleged rape in Rethymnon, Greece in 2011. Mitchell’s attorney, Konstantinos Sfyridakis, confirmed to MetroNews Tuesday morning that Mitchell was found innocent of all charges unanimously by both the court and the jury. A mixed court of three judges and four people for the jury heard the case.
As former AD Lyons underscored, colleges face balancing act on NIL and Title IX
Name, image and likeness opportunities came about to help student-athletes financially. But athletic departments find there’s a fine line to walk to stay on the right side of the rules. When former West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons reflected on the reasons for his sudden departure, the main...
MetroNews This Morning 1-16-23
–Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. –Lawmakers back in Charleston for week two of the Legislative session. –Two fatal accidents in Fayette County and a fatal fire from the weekend in Huntington. –In Sports, WVU women get their first win in history over Baylor.
Three Guys Before The Game – Oklahoma Recap – TCU Preview (Episode 434)
When will things turn positive for the West Virginia University basketball team?. The Mountaineers are winless in their first five Big 12 games after Saturday’s loss at Oklahoma. The schedule doesn’t get easier this week as No. 14 TCU and No. 7 Texas visit the Coliseum. In this...
Mitchell stresses Mountaineers are close, but in need of fine-tuning and improved recognition
WVU (10-7, 0-5) and Texas Tech remain the only teams without a win in league play to this point. The Mountaineers will try again Wednesday when they welcome a ranked TCU team to Morgantown. “Off the court, we jell perfect. We’re best friends and arm in arm 24/7,” said forward...
Free-throw shooting plagues Mountaineers in 77-76 loss at Oklahoma
The downward trajectory of West Virginia’s season continues. Despite never leading Saturday at Oklahoma, the Mountaineers had every opportunity to earn their first Big 12 victory, but hurt their cause at the free-throw line down the stretch in a 77-76 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center. “I don’t know...
Fairmont State University hopes to introduce next president this spring
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The search for the president at Fairmont State University is underway with the hopes of a final selection by spring. Fairmont State Board of Governors Rusty Hutson said the search firm Buffkin and Baker worked with university officials through the end of the year to develop the preferred profile of the president and will accept application packages through Jan. 31.
Who Fired Larry Harrison and Why?
The announcement last Thursday from the WVU Athletic Department that it was “parting ways” with long-time basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was a shocker. Harrison and head coach Bob Huggins had been together since the Cincinnati days, 24 seasons in all. Harrison had become integral to the...
New frontier for donors and colleges is coordinating name, image and likeness without actually coordinating
Collectives that help student-athletes benefit from their name, image and likeness represent a new option for donors to support. The challenge is, university fundraising arms have relationships with the same pool of donors. The universities can express support for the collectives but there’s an ongoing debate over how much they could coordinate with them.
Beckman wins 100th game and East Fairmont holds off Sissonville, 58-55
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from East Fairmont’s 58-55 win over Sissonville in the East Fairmont Classic.
Morgantown nets sixth consecutive win, 65-59 at University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a game that featured several lead changes in the first half and lengthy scoring runs from both teams, Morgantown outlasted city rival University 65-59 on Bakers Ridge. The Mohigans erased a fourth-quarter deficit with a 10-0 run to win their sixth consecutive game. “I am...
South Harrison holds off Lincoln’s late rally to win 54-51
SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Despite being outscored by 10 points over the game’s final 4-plus minutes, South Harrison prevailed with a 54-51 victory at Lincoln in a Monday matinee boys basketball matchup. “It’s all about adversity. We want to be in spots in games where we are tested in...
New police academy at Fairmont State University up and running
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The inaugural class of the Fairmont State University Law Enforcement Academy is underway. Fairmont State University Police Chief and Academy Director Jeff McCormick said the 16-week program is based in Pence Hall. “We have 19 cadets representing 13 different agencies in the state who signed up,”...
Home destroyed, pet dies in Barrackville fire
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — An early Monday morning fire in Barrackville killed a family pet and destroyed a home. Volunteer firefighters from Barrackville, Grant Town, Fairview, Farmington, Mannington, Rivesville, and Pleasant Valley all responded to the 5:30 a.m. blaze on Davey Run Road. Grant Town EMS provided support at the...
Harrison County shooting under investigation
GYPSY, W.Va. — Police in Harrison County are investigating a report of a shooting in the community of Gypsy. Reports indicate the incident occurred in a home on First Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. One person was reported injured, and another has been taken into custody.
Keynote speaker says MLK’s vision is what inspired her to write
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nationally recognized journalist Asra Nomani says Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s vision was part of the reason why she wanted to become a writer. Nomani, who grew up in India, moved to Piscataway, Nj. with her family as a young girl before moving to Morgantown.
