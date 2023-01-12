ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Chad Scott promoted to WVU offensive coordinator

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After leading one of West Virginia’s most productive position groups, Chad Scott has ascended to the role of WVU offensive coordinator. Scott joined the Mountaineer coaching staff in 2019 and he most recently served as the run game coordinator and running backs coach. “Chad knows...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU clamps down on No. 18 Baylor late to win third consecutive game, 74-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Midway through Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season leading the WVU women’s basketball team, the Mountaineers secured a benchmark victory over the most dominant program in the Big 12 Conference over the last decade. West Virginia defeated No. 18 Baylor, 74-65 Sunday afternoon, giving the Mountaineers a three-game win streak and their first victory over the Bears at the WVU Coliseum.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Former WVU guard Casey Mitchell declared innocent of rape charges in Greece

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountaineer guard Casey Mitchell has been declared innocent of all charges stemming from an alleged rape in Rethymnon, Greece in 2011. Mitchell’s attorney, Konstantinos Sfyridakis, confirmed to MetroNews Tuesday morning that Mitchell was found innocent of all charges unanimously by both the court and the jury. A mixed court of three judges and four people for the jury heard the case.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 1-16-23

–Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. –Lawmakers back in Charleston for week two of the Legislative session. –Two fatal accidents in Fayette County and a fatal fire from the weekend in Huntington. –In Sports, WVU women get their first win in history over Baylor.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Free-throw shooting plagues Mountaineers in 77-76 loss at Oklahoma

The downward trajectory of West Virginia’s season continues. Despite never leading Saturday at Oklahoma, the Mountaineers had every opportunity to earn their first Big 12 victory, but hurt their cause at the free-throw line down the stretch in a 77-76 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center. “I don’t know...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Fairmont State University hopes to introduce next president this spring

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The search for the president at Fairmont State University is underway with the hopes of a final selection by spring. Fairmont State Board of Governors Rusty Hutson said the search firm Buffkin and Baker worked with university officials through the end of the year to develop the preferred profile of the president and will accept application packages through Jan. 31.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Who Fired Larry Harrison and Why?

The announcement last Thursday from the WVU Athletic Department that it was “parting ways” with long-time basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was a shocker. Harrison and head coach Bob Huggins had been together since the Cincinnati days, 24 seasons in all. Harrison had become integral to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

New frontier for donors and colleges is coordinating name, image and likeness without actually coordinating

Collectives that help student-athletes benefit from their name, image and likeness represent a new option for donors to support. The challenge is, university fundraising arms have relationships with the same pool of donors. The universities can express support for the collectives but there’s an ongoing debate over how much they could coordinate with them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown nets sixth consecutive win, 65-59 at University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a game that featured several lead changes in the first half and lengthy scoring runs from both teams, Morgantown outlasted city rival University 65-59 on Bakers Ridge. The Mohigans erased a fourth-quarter deficit with a 10-0 run to win their sixth consecutive game. “I am...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

South Harrison holds off Lincoln’s late rally to win 54-51

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Despite being outscored by 10 points over the game’s final 4-plus minutes, South Harrison prevailed with a 54-51 victory at Lincoln in a Monday matinee boys basketball matchup. “It’s all about adversity. We want to be in spots in games where we are tested in...
LOST CREEK, WV
Metro News

New police academy at Fairmont State University up and running

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The inaugural class of the Fairmont State University Law Enforcement Academy is underway. Fairmont State University Police Chief and Academy Director Jeff McCormick said the 16-week program is based in Pence Hall. “We have 19 cadets representing 13 different agencies in the state who signed up,”...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Home destroyed, pet dies in Barrackville fire

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — An early Monday morning fire in Barrackville killed a family pet and destroyed a home. Volunteer firefighters from Barrackville, Grant Town, Fairview, Farmington, Mannington, Rivesville, and Pleasant Valley all responded to the 5:30 a.m. blaze on Davey Run Road. Grant Town EMS provided support at the...
BARRACKVILLE, WV
Metro News

Harrison County shooting under investigation

GYPSY, W.Va. — Police in Harrison County are investigating a report of a shooting in the community of Gypsy. Reports indicate the incident occurred in a home on First Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. One person was reported injured, and another has been taken into custody.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Keynote speaker says MLK’s vision is what inspired her to write

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nationally recognized journalist Asra Nomani says Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s vision was part of the reason why she wanted to become a writer. Nomani, who grew up in India, moved to Piscataway, Nj. with her family as a young girl before moving to Morgantown.
CHARLESTON, WV

