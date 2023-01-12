Elvis Presley fans know he and his wife, Priscilla Presley , only had one child — and that’s Lisa Marie Presley . The famous daughter went on to make a name for herself in the music business, and she has several famous kids who’ve appeared in Hollywood films. So, what is Lisa Marie Presley’s age in 2023? Here’s what to know about how old she is.

What is Lisa Marie Presley’s age in 2023?

Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley attend the Handprint Ceremony | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley’s famous father, Elvis Presley, was just 42 years old when he died. And the famous star had his one and only child on Feb. 1, 1968, making him 33 years old when she was born. Priscilla Presley was just 23 years old when she had Lisa Marie. So, what is Lisa Marie Presley’s age in 2023?

Lisa Marie will turn 55 years old in February 2023. Unfortunately, many of her fans are paying attention to her age due to her cardiac event on Jan. 12, 2023. TMZ reports she was rushed to the hospital after EMTs responded to a home call about her potentially going into cardiac arrest.

Sources told the publication that paramedics arrived at her home in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 12 and performed CPR. The paramedics then rushed her to the hospital where she’s receiving treatment.

How old are Lisa Marie Presley’s kids?

Lisa Marie Presley and her children Benjamin Keough (R), and Riley Keough (L) | Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley’s age in 2023 proves she’s still relatively young — and, like her mother, Priscilla Presley, she had children at a young age. And one of her kids died in his 20s.

Lisa Marie had four kids and now currently has three. Benjamin Keogh died at the age of 27 in 2020. TMZ reports he died of an apparent suicide. Lisa Marie was described as “completely heartbroken” over the ordeal, though she had to “stay strong” for her other kids. “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” her manager told TMZ. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Moviegoers likely recognize Riley Keogh from many indie, horror, and thriller films, including The Lodge and Mad Max: Fury Road. She’ll turn 34 years old in May 2023.

Lisa Marie’s twins, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, will turn 15 in October 2023. She had them with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood , whom she divorced in 2016.

She inherited Graceland at 25 years old

Related

Ginger Alden Said Her Fights With Elvis Presley Would Get ‘Blown Up’: ‘Many People Were Afraid to Lose Their Job by Saying No to Him’

Lisa Marie Presley inherited Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate at just 25 years old. Smooth Radio reports she became joint heir to the estate along with her grandmother and grandfather when she was just 9 years old. After her grandparents died in 1979 and 1980, she inherited the entire estate.

Lisa Marie doesn’t live at Graceland full time, but she still considers the Memphis, Tennessee, property home. “One of Lisa’s favourite things to do here is to actually share with her kids and her friends her memories of Graceland,” Graceland archivist Angie Marchese said, according to the Daily Express . “And do things that Elvis and her used to do like ride golf carts or see the horses and things like that. They do come quite often. This is still her home.”

“It’s a very special place … it shuts down quite nice at night,” Lisa Marie said in an interview. “I have family that I love very much who live there in Memphis. When I go … I visit [Graceland]. We have dinner there. My family still goes there, and we still have a life there.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .