Major media want to know who guaranteed Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bond

 4 days ago
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Eight major media outlets on Thursday asked the U.S. judge overseeing Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal case to make public the names of two people who helped guarantee the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder's $250 million bond.

Saying the public interest "cannot be overstated," lawyers for the outlets, including Reuters, said the public's right to know Bankman-Fried's guarantors outweighed their privacy and safety rights.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, the lawyers distinguished the case from another judge's December 2020 decision not to reveal who guaranteed a bond for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, then accused and later convicted of aiding in financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes.

"While Mr. Bankman-Fried is accused of serious financial crimes, a public association with him does not carry nearly the same stigma as with the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking scandal," lawyers for the outlets wrote.

Media seeking to identify Bankman-Fried's sureties also include the Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones, the Financial Times, Insider and the Washington Post. The New York Times has asked separately for the names.

A spokesman for Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell, who represent Bankman-Fried, declined to comment. Cohen and Everdell also represented Maxwell in her criminal case.

In seeking to keep the sureties' names under wraps, Bankman-Fried's lawyers said their client's parents, who co-signed the $250 million bond, had been harassed and received physical threats since FTX's early November collapse and bankruptcy.

The lawyers said there was "serious cause for concern" the additional sureties might suffer similar treatment if their names went public.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he looted billions of dollars at FTX, in part by diverting customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate, and make political donations.

His parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, are Stanford Law School professors. Bankman, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, has hired his own lawyer in the case, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Comments / 72

Bob Fortini
4d ago

I still want to know about the backpack he was wearing going into court yet when he came out he didn't have the backpack. What was in it ? Who did he give it to ? Oh and it's on video

Reply(2)
28
Blaine Yaeger
4d ago

he and Biden met secretly at Bidens private house in Delaware to discuss "covid "..and now he has his 250 million dollars..does this raise a red flag

Reply(2)
41
William Panetta
4d ago

The media goes radio silence with the hunter biden situation but wants complete access to information that they can put their own spin on …..Aren’t there issues that are so much more important to address ????

Reply(8)
27
