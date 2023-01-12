Bills safety Damar Hamlin visited the team on Saturday. It gave the team, we’re told, a huge lift. On Sunday, Hamlin could blow the roof off of Buffalo. The question for the day is whether Hamlin will attend the game. Per one source, that’s the plan. It’s been impossible to get confirmation regarding that possibility. Which could be evidence of a concerted effort to keep the plan under wraps for as long as possible.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO