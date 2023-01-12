ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Which of these 21 new restaurants are you most looking forward to?

After the pandemic disrupted the restaurant business, there was something of a lull in new restaurant openings in Arlington. But 2023 looks to be a eventful year for restaurant openings in Arlington, as Amazon opens its HQ2 and a number of long-anticipated establishments open their doors. We’re currently tracking about 25 eateries that are hoping to open this year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
luxury-houses.net

Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA

The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, VA
theburn.com

New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market

A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
arlnow.com

Local Businessman Tony Weaver Announces Candidacy for Arlington County Board

Tony Weaver – a community leader, business owner and employer in Arlington County – has announced his candidacy for the Arlington County Board of Supervisors. “I’m running for County Board because I’m deeply committed to ensuring that every member of our community has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background,” said Weaver.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Uber driver carjacked in Dale City

A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
DALE CITY, VA
theburn.com

Zoe’s Kitchen closes its doors at One Loudoun

The Zoe’s Kitchen restaurant at One Loudoun has closed its doors after nearly nine years in the center. We’re told its last day was yesterday — Sunday, January 15. The restaurant — situated in a corner unit near the Trader Joe’s grocery store — originally opened in 2014.
ASHBURN, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

What to Eat During Winter Restaurant Week

Let the dining extravaganza begin! Winter Restaurant Week runs Jan. 16-22 across the DMV, with more than 50 participating restaurants in Northern Virginia alone, where you’ll find special, discounted menus and beverages. Consider this your cue to book dinner at that new hot spot you’ve been eyeing, grab take out at your neighborhood go-to or stop in for a mid-week lunch with friends. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Newly detected beech leaf disease threatens one of the county’s most common trees

A new tree disease has been detected in Fairfax County, threatening one of the region’s most common trees. County officials have confirmed, in the fall, they found that a number of American beech trees in three parks in Fairfax County were infected with beech leaf disease (BLD). The parks include Burke Lake Park, Hemlock Overlook Park near Clifton, and Fairfax Station’s Fountainhead Park.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
rewind1051.com

Amazon continues with plans for headquarters

Despite Amazon’s recent announcement of global layoffs, the online retailer says it is moving forward with opening its new headquarters in Northern Virginia. The first phase of Amazon’s H-Q-2 building is set to open this summer. Metropolitan Park is a 21-million-square-foot building that will feature two twenty-two story...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

