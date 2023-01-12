Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Which of these 21 new restaurants are you most looking forward to?
After the pandemic disrupted the restaurant business, there was something of a lull in new restaurant openings in Arlington. But 2023 looks to be a eventful year for restaurant openings in Arlington, as Amazon opens its HQ2 and a number of long-anticipated establishments open their doors. We’re currently tracking about 25 eateries that are hoping to open this year.
arlnow.com
Arlington Public Schools adds two electric, ‘almost noise-free’ buses to its yellow fleet
Dozens of Arlington Public Schools students now hop aboard the system’s first electric school buses. When students returned from winter break, the county and APS replaced two of its 190 diesel engine buses with emissions-free “and almost noise-free” battery-powered electric ones, the county has announced. The first...
Nearly a dozen vehicles targeted by thieves near busy C&O Canal trail
POTOMAC, Md. — Officers with the United States Park Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins near a popular area along the C&O Canal. Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves between Great Falls Maryland Park and the Old Angler's Inn parking area on Saturday, according to USPP. One...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Arlington’s first cannabis dispensary is opening in Clarendon tomorrow
Arlington’s first medical cannabis dispensary is set to open tomorrow in Clarendon. Beyond/Hello is set to open the county’s inaugural cannabis dispensary on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 2701 Wilson Blvd. The 6,820 square-foot shop with 37 parking spots is located across the street from Whole Foods and next to neighborhood staple Galaxy Hut.
luxury-houses.net
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
theburn.com
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market
A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
Tenants at Vienna apartment complex frustrated after water damages, weeks of alleged inaction
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — A week after frustrated tenants at a Northern Virginia high-rise apartment shared their frustration with DC News Now following what they described as a water pipe break, we checked in to see if any progress has been made. In a follow-up interview with two of the same tenants who […]
arlnow.com
Local Businessman Tony Weaver Announces Candidacy for Arlington County Board
Tony Weaver – a community leader, business owner and employer in Arlington County – has announced his candidacy for the Arlington County Board of Supervisors. “I’m running for County Board because I’m deeply committed to ensuring that every member of our community has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background,” said Weaver.
Migraines, water and tax revenue | What you need to know about the battle over data centers in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As society becomes more dependent on technology and the internet, more data is being processed than ever before. In order to keep websites, apps and search engines running 24/7 companies have become more reliant on data centers throughout the country. However, residents in one...
Inside Nova
Uber driver carjacked in Dale City
A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Black Virginia Couple Purchase Home With 90 Acres of Land to Build Generational Wealth For Their Kids
Ten years ago, less than 4 percent of minorities owned rural land, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A decade later, recent news reports indicate that number hasn’t gotten any better. Determined to defy statistics and build generational wealth for their family, Virginia natives, Chris...
Roadside cedar in Virginia cut down, family hopes to plant new tree
VDOT crews cut down a popular roadside cedar tree that a family had decked out the last two Decembers in Christmas lights, ornaments and colorful garland to the delight of passing motorists.
theburn.com
Zoe’s Kitchen closes its doors at One Loudoun
The Zoe’s Kitchen restaurant at One Loudoun has closed its doors after nearly nine years in the center. We’re told its last day was yesterday — Sunday, January 15. The restaurant — situated in a corner unit near the Trader Joe’s grocery store — originally opened in 2014.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What to Eat During Winter Restaurant Week
Let the dining extravaganza begin! Winter Restaurant Week runs Jan. 16-22 across the DMV, with more than 50 participating restaurants in Northern Virginia alone, where you’ll find special, discounted menus and beverages. Consider this your cue to book dinner at that new hot spot you’ve been eyeing, grab take out at your neighborhood go-to or stop in for a mid-week lunch with friends. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking.
ffxnow.com
Newly detected beech leaf disease threatens one of the county’s most common trees
A new tree disease has been detected in Fairfax County, threatening one of the region’s most common trees. County officials have confirmed, in the fall, they found that a number of American beech trees in three parks in Fairfax County were infected with beech leaf disease (BLD). The parks include Burke Lake Park, Hemlock Overlook Park near Clifton, and Fairfax Station’s Fountainhead Park.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
rewind1051.com
Amazon continues with plans for headquarters
Despite Amazon’s recent announcement of global layoffs, the online retailer says it is moving forward with opening its new headquarters in Northern Virginia. The first phase of Amazon’s H-Q-2 building is set to open this summer. Metropolitan Park is a 21-million-square-foot building that will feature two twenty-two story...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Negotiates Sale of HarborChase of Prince William Commons in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — CBRE National Senior Housing’s investment properties team has arranged the sale of HarborChase of Prince William Commons, a Class A seniors housing community in Woodbridge, a suburb of Washington D.C. Built in 2018, HarborChase of Prince William Commons is a three-story building with 127 units...
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
