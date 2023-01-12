ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Walmart, Salesforce Offering Delivery Tech to Retail Clients

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VDuv_0kCoxAQi00

Walmart is partnering with Salesforce to sell delivery technology to retailers.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Odds of Winning Mega Millions Are 1 in 300 Million. What Happens if You Do?

"This Friday the 13th could make one Mega Millions player very lucky. The jackpot has swelled to $1.35 billion with the next drawing scheduled for Jan. 13. "The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.Although Friday the 13th is typically associated with bad luck, it’s historically been an auspicious date for the Mega Millions with six jackpots won on the date. Friday’s jackpot is one of the largest in Mega Millions history, second only to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Phys.org

E-commerce retailers can save money by considering pick failures at stores

The share of e-commerce retail sales in the United States has grown steadily over the last decade. This trend has been driven by retailers with traditional brick-and-mortar stores adopting online channels to connect to customers. In a new study, researchers explored the world of omnichannel retailing—the merging of in-store and online channels in which customers can select from a combination of online and physical channels to place and receive orders.
retailtouchpoints.com

Which Self-Checkout Solution Gives Customers the Best In-Store Shopping Experience?

Ever since the first introduction of self-checkout (SCO) counters in the late 1990s and early 2000s, their number has increased steadily, and so has the controversy surrounding them: Some people love them because they accelerate the shopping process. Others feel they have to do the work of cashiers only because retailers want to cut labor costs. Technical issues further fueled criticism of SCO counters, and they became the subject of anger and jokes.
New York Post

JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
MassLive.com

91 tech companies have laid off workers in first 2 weeks of 2023

In the first two weeks of 2023, 91 tech companies have laid off more than 24,000 employees, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi. The website tracks tech company layoffs since the start of COVID-19, according to the website. In 2022, 1,024 tech companies laid off 154,336 employees. And additional 24,151 employees have been laid off in the first 16 days of 2023.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Out-of-Stock Items Will be Biggest Challenge for Retailers in 2023

Forty-eight percent of retailers believe frequently out-of-stock items are the biggest challenge, yet an additional 48% of retailers reportedly see improving the in-store customer experience as a top priority throughout 2022, according to a report from SML RFID. “The retail sector continues to look for operational improvements and try and...
nextbigfuture.com

Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment

Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Phone Arena

Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

Verizon has just revealed it has inked a new deal with Microsoft for the integration of Teams into a brand-new service called Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams. Thanks to the new partnership, Verizon customers will be able to make or receive external calls using a single business-provided number. The newly launched service will also include the ability to uplift calls from a smartphone to Microsoft Teams on any device, without dropping calls, Verizon announced.
Industrial Distribution

Tech Industry Laying Off 1,600 Per Day in 2023

The tech industry has seen an average of 1,600 workers laid off daily thus far in 2023. According to Layoffs.fyi, 91 tech companies have laid off 24,151 in the first 15 days of the year. Business Insider reported the affected amount is approximately 15% of the 154,256 tech workers who...
PYMNTS

Warehouse Club PriceSmart Deploying Toshiba’s Commerce Platform in Latin America

PriceSmart is deploying Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Elera Commerce Platform in its stores throughout Latin America. The operator of membership warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean aims to use Toshiba’s cloud-enabled technology to transform its customer experience, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release.
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Bitcoin Rallies, TikTok Reveals Transparency Plan & EV Sales Surge

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. BITCOIN RALLIESThe price of bitcoin is back above $20,000 after months hovering around $16,000 per coin. This is still less than a third of cryptocurrency's peak of roughly $65,000 in 2021, but it does show that bitcoin has so far weathered the recent collapse of several large crypto exchanges. Crypto-related stocks were buoyed by the rally, and second-runner Ethereum is up more than 20 percent year-to-date, threatening to cross $1,500 for the first time since November.TIKTOK'S NEW PLAN TikTok parent company ByteDance is rolling out a $1.5 billion plan...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy