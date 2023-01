Nashville ranks No. 5 on Zillow's 'Hottest Real Estate Markets of 2023'

Nashvillians are searching for wide open spaces in 2023. Photo courtesy of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Nashville’s market at a glance

What’s making Nashville so hot?

is feeling hot, hot, hot — according to Zillow’s “ Hottest Real Estate Markets of 2023 .”The real estate marketplace ranked Music Cityon its list of 10 large metros, with data primarily supporting increased interest in the Midwest + Southeast regions. Markets made the list based on, andRecord-breaking home value growth is declining following high mortgage interest rates, according to Zillow predictions. Nashville had the fifth-highest annual home value growth in 2022, but is expected to drop six places this year.Based on data collected by Greater Nashville Realtors, 2022 saw anmonth over month. Homes stayed on the market for an average of 24-29 days at the beginning of 2022, increasing to between 30-45 days in the latter months.Zillow indicates that markets with high buyer demand and low inventory last year will likely seein the new year comparative to other markets.“2023 will likely bringwith rising inventories and longer days on market,” Greater Nashville Realtors president Brad Copeland said. This prediction is based on total sales dropping 15% and 40% fewer closings from 2021 to 2022.Bobby Johnson, assistant managing broker for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty , broke down thehe anticipates this year.Nashville’s(Williamson, Cheatham, Dickson, Sumner, and Wilson) will continue to see strong demand. Neighborhoods likein College Grove andin Franklin are especially popular among out-of-state buyers based on, number of, and neighborhoodHomebuyers still. Continued trends of remote and hybrid work indicate buyers are more comfortable commuting longer distances.The city will remain steady as private corporations continue to invest in various areas. Bobby particularly anticipates a focus on, and— with Cleveland Park experiencing a “significant impact due to the proximity to theand the recently announcedplans.”The average Nashville buyer will have, causing them to re-enter the market in 2023. Buyers who put home searches on hold last year with rising interest rates have started searching for a home to purchase in the new year as their current leases begin to expire.. Johnson credits the addition of corporations like Amazon, Oracle, In-N-Out +of plants like Spring Hill’s GM as a significant contributor to Middle Tennessee’s economic outlook and job market, and thus, desirability.Outside of “wants” that remain constant in the new year (home offices, green space, and walkability), Johnson suspects buyers will prioritize energy efficiency in their homes, solar panels, and home generators in order to navigate Nashville’s extreme weather and intense storms.