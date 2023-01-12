ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, KY

chuck H
4d ago

The driver was an idiot ! Almost caused an accident on 127 with troopers doing a U-turn to hit the off ramp going the opposite direction !

fox56news.com

Driver in stolen car hits multiple Lexington police cruisers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Monday, someone in a suspected stolen car took Lexington police on a multicounty chase. Lexington police said the Georgetown Police Department told them Monday morning they were looking for a wanted person driving a stolen car through Lexington. Using the flock license plate readers, police were able to find the suspect on Georgetown Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Possibly stolen car involved in multi-county police chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A possibly stolen car was involved in a multi-county police chase Monday, police say. Monday Morning, Lexington police were advised by Scott County that there was a stolen vehicle. They gave Lexington police the license plate and the ID of the suspected driver. Police say the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating shots fired at a Lexington Valvoline

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for a person they say fired shots at a Lexington Valvoline. Officers say a former contractor was mistakenly let into the shop on Palumbo drive just before six this morning. They say that person was asked to leave and then tried to steal...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a shooting victim arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers say they were called to the hospital after a shooting victim showed up at the hospital. The victim has non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say the shooting happened outside a home on Gerald Drive....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman injured, man charged following shooting on Gerald Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK police focusing on campus safety after recent crashes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is looking at ways to make campus safer for pedestrians. Safety is critical for officials at the University of Kentucky, but traffic safety will get an extra emphasis going forward. “Recently, we had two serious accidents that involved pedestrians, so that reinforces...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY

