ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Police investigate possible road rage after driver found shot dead along I-435 in Lenexa

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcL7o_0kCowIoP00

Police were investigating the discovery of a dead man found shot in a crashed vehicle off Interstate 435 in Johnson County as a possible case of road rage on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were first called around 5:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle off the roadway that had struck a light pole, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez of Lenexa police said in a statement.

Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to assist with the crash. Police later learned that the man, who was the driver and sole occupant of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, had suffered a gunshot wound.

The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting and crash were still unclear to police as of Thursday evening, Chavez said. The Lenexa Police Department was handling the case as a death investigation.

The investigation led to the temporary closure of some parts of I-435 that lasted into Thursday afternoon. Police were doing that work in the southbound part of the highway between 95th Street and the K-10 interchange.

Police were asking that anyone with information, including anyone who may have witnessed any aggressive road behaviors involving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee on southbound I-435 early Thursday, to contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8040 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Kansas man injured in turnpike crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
TOPEKA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
733
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy