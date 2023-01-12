Police investigate possible road rage after driver found shot dead along I-435 in Lenexa

Police were investigating the discovery of a dead man found shot in a crashed vehicle off Interstate 435 in Johnson County as a possible case of road rage on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were first called around 5:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle off the roadway that had struck a light pole, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez of Lenexa police said in a statement.

Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to assist with the crash. Police later learned that the man, who was the driver and sole occupant of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, had suffered a gunshot wound.

The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting and crash were still unclear to police as of Thursday evening, Chavez said. The Lenexa Police Department was handling the case as a death investigation.

The investigation led to the temporary closure of some parts of I-435 that lasted into Thursday afternoon. Police were doing that work in the southbound part of the highway between 95th Street and the K-10 interchange.

Police were asking that anyone with information, including anyone who may have witnessed any aggressive road behaviors involving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee on southbound I-435 early Thursday, to contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8040 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.