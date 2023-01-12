Read full article on original website
Kaelyn McEvoy of Ridgefield named to University of Rhode Island Fall 2022 Dean's List
Kaelyn McEvoy of Ridgefield named to the University of Rhode Island Fall 2022 Dean's List. The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Kaelyn McEvoy of Ridgefield has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's...
Purple Heart recipient, John Bergmann, 75, familiar friendly face at CVS in Ridgefield, has died
John Andrew Bergmann, 75, of Ridgefield, died on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was the loving husband of Alice Bergmann and beloved father of Robert Bergmann. John was born in Long Island City, NY on September 26, 1947; a son of the late Andrew and Evelyn Bergmann and was raised in Putnam Valley, New York.
Ms President US awarded grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation
Ms President US in Ridgefield, CT is pleased to announce it has been awarded a competitive grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, The Fund for Women and Girls to support its expansion efforts in Fairfield County. Ms President US, a girls’ civic leadership program, motivates and prepares girls in...
Danbury Weatherman Goes Berserk for Beavers, Defends the Honor of Local Rodents
Jack Drake is a unique character. Jack is a Danbury Meteorologist with a one-of -a-kind personality. He displayed that personality and his passion for nature over the weekend in a post about beavers. On Sunday (1/15/23) he shared the following to his Danbury Weather Facebook page:. "Danbury is nestled about...
Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system
** This investigation involves descriptions of sexual and physical violence that may not be suitable for all readers. The name of the victim and family members have been changed.** A little before 10 p.m. on a cool night in May 2020, Molly awaited the arrival of her ex-boyfriend, Peyton Stephens, at her apartment in New […] The post Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Yale University will set you back this much
Yale University is an elite Ivy League university in New Haven, Connecticut, known for its outstanding academics and competitive admissions process. In this guide, we’ll share insights into admission requirements, the Yale acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Yale University...
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
Fairfield County Bank Coat Drive Now Through January 25!
Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations is collecting new and gently used winter coats for children in Fairfield County, benefitting Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County and the Connecticut Institute For Communities’ (CIFC) Early Learning Programs in Danbury. The drive will run from January 9—January 25, 2023.
Ridgefield resident John David Buckley, 51, has died
John David Buckley, 51, of Ridgefield, died on Friday, January 13, 2023. John was the loving husband of Ingrid (Buttner) Buckley and the beloved father of Juliana and AJ Buckley.
Ridgefield is a beloved community, residents gather for our Town’s 27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
We are intentional about the use of the word "celebration" The community gathered at The Ridgefield Playhouse today for our Town’s 27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration honoring the legacy of the great civil rights leader and paying tribute to a resident who walks in his footsteps.
Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.
Southbury residents to receive Phone Survey regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park
The Southbury Board of Selectmen is reminding the residents that The Center for Research and Public Policy (CRPP) is conducting a phone survey among the taxpaying residents regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park. Phone calls will come from a number 201-484-0582 and should show a...
Rare piece of New Haven history to be auctioned in New York
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A rare piece of Connecticut history is hitting the auction block in New York on Tuesday. An envelope from 1845 is one of the only surviving examples of the New Haven Postmaster Provisional. Individual post offices were allowed to issue their own for use before the federal government issued its […]
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Salt Sugar Spice (living deliciously)
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Salt Sugar...
Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut
Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583
The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
Deana Robinson to Run for Yonkers City Council
Yonkers NY City Councilwoman, Shanae Williams, has announced her candidacy for the board of Westchester County Legislators 16th district. Williams age 29, officially declared her intentions on January 9th, 2023. “Today marks the day the residents of Yonkers’ 16th Westchester County Legislative District can expect accountability, transparency, and above all...
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC
A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Historic seaside destination in New England lands on list of ‘52 places to go in 2023′
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A small seaside city in New England could soon see an influx in visitors after it was included on the New York Time’s list of “52 places to go in 2023.”. In its report, the newspaper wrote, “Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth...
