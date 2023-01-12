ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

East Texas man sentenced to federal prison for firearms violation

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

BEAUMONT, Texas ( KETK ) – On Thursday, a Lufkin man was sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in East Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

After being busted for a drug trafficking crime, Fabian Fernando Hernandez was found to be in possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2022.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to five years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone, according to the press release.

Hernandez was identified by law enforcement as a possible suspect in distributing narcotics though East Texas, according to the information presented in court. Officers with the Rusk Police Department stopped a vehicle Hernandez was driving in January 2022, and during the stop Hernandez ran away from the scene.

According the the release, when officers checked the vehicle they found nearly 60 grams of cocaine, almost 500 grams of marijuana and a pistol.

The case was prosecuted as a part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program (PSN). Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lufkin Police Department, and the Rusk Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin fire destroys home, two vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that was reported at 8:53 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 14, has destroyed a home and two vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision of Lufkin, according to officials. A press release said that when firefighters got to the scene of the fire, the Baltrusol Court home was already “heavily involved […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

