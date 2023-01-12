Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Of BisMan’s Smelliest Spots
We've all noticed it. There are certain areas in Bismarck-Mandan that have an unpleasant smell. For those who are not from the area, you might find this information useful. We've put together a list of the worst smelling spots in BisMan. Here are a couple areas where you should avoid any sort of "Lingering."
Crossroads In Center – At A Career Crossroads – Announces Closing
Another sad story to write, and the awful trend continues... ...as the wave of local to North Dakota businesses that have "come to the crossroads" - the final announcements that are laced with real sentiment and sorrow. We have almost come to the point where we are immune to reading about yet another restaurant permanently shutting its doors for good. As many people have posted, the question we should all focus on is "What can we do as a community to keep all the restaurants we have come to consider as our friends, our neighbors, the businesses we have loved through the years and supported, how can we keep them open?"
Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck
Are you looking for work? Feel like you are in a rut where you are right now?. Well listen, I have a great opportunity for you that I came across this morning - pretty flexible since the hours will always be part-time. I actually thought more of the cool things that this new job would reward you with, for one the satisfaction of all your hard efforts teaming up with everyone else and providing an amazing concert. As of the first of this year, Nightlife Sound and Lighting took over the local crew at the Bismarck Event Center/Belle Mehus Auditorium. That's right, your job would take you behind the scenes of some awesome concerts, broadway shows, and other sources of entertainment. Check out some inviting details:
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
Open Letter To The Bismarck Car Thief – DO THE RIGHT THING!
To the person or persons who stole a car yesterday ( Thursday, January 12th ) at the Gateway Mall parking lot... ...I sure hope you read this, I really do. I'm trying to understand the mindset of what was going on in your head when you chose THIS car to steal. Did you take a couple of seconds to let it sink in that by your actions you would hurt a human being that has done absolutely nothing to YOU? A young lady who comes to work - takes pride in what she does - then like ALL of us walks out expecting to get in HER car and drive home.
Here In Bismarck – Do You Play Nice With The Shopping Carts?
I don't really remember the exact moment I began to pay attention to the cart protocol at store parking lots. I mean, after all, this SHOULD be a simple unwritten, unsaid set of easy rules of what to do when you are done shopping, and you successfully took the groceries out of your cart and into your car. Pretty now a quick decision, what to do with the cart? Most of us will take the extra few seconds and feet to steer our faithful cart into the open stall - or some refer to it as a corral. I actually took a couple of minutes out of my day to go out and witness for myself if people were playing nice with the shopping carts.
A Decision Has Been Made Concerning Bismarck’s Bucks Nightclub
The last song of the night has been played at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in downtown, Bismarck. The popular nightclub that has been a fixture in downtown Bismarck since March of 94 has decided to close its doors permanently. This comes after an announcement recently that Bucks would be closing their...
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
This has never happened to me personally in Bismarck but it has happened to me twice at my lake cabin. A snow plow over the course of the winter knocks down your mailbox. Come to think of it, it did happen to me back when I lived in Grand Forks a while back. I remember I called the city and it was a pretty big hassle before they did anything to fix it. I actually had a pretty expensive mailbox. I mailbox that I special ordered with a pair of beautiful Wood Ducks on it.
8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota
One of my co-workers wrote a story yesterday on "The Sketchiest Places in Bismarck." Her information was based on crime statistics and personal experience. Knowing this person as I do, I know there was absolutely no intention to criticize, slight, or make fun of anybody or any place. However, many...
6 Phone Numbers Every North Dakotan Should Have Saved For Emergencies
You know what they say, things go wrong when we least expect it. While we have the ability to look up any number we may need on Google, it's never a bad idea to have a few written down and stashed in your glove box, saved in your phone, or even memorized.
North Dakota: You Can Win Free Concert Tickets To Chris Janson
Chris Janson, a North Dakota favorite is coming back to our great state to heat up your night on Friday, January 13th. We've got the perfect night out for you and a friend as Chris Janson is set to play at the Bismarck Event Center. Just listen to Tigger &...
Bismarck Welcomes Sazón At 4510 Skyline Crossings
There is no doubt that 2022 was a year of frustration for many Bismarck, Mandan businesses. The sad thing it hasn't been a hidden secret that businesses ( especially restaurants ) have had to deal with being understaffed and have struggled to serve their loyal customers. Two very popular places decided to close their doors for good in the last half year. A chain restaurant, Johnny Carino's lost their Fargo place just weeks before Bismarck's Carino's said goodbye for good back in September. Earlier in the same month, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck surprised everyone by announcing on their Facebook Page some heartfelt words. After taking care of so many people for over 10 years - MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub said "... they could no longer maintain the level of service to their customers because of the limited labor available in the Bismarck Mandan area" That's the reality of the times we are going through.
Mandan’s Harvest Catering & Events Closing Sale
Well for over 3 years Mandan's Harvest Catering & Events have been throwing hosting parties of all kinds, you name it, they have done it. Located at 308 West Main Street in Mandan of course. While providing catering and bar services, it's hard to imagine just how many special lifetime memories they left with their past customers. Just last month they closed their doors for good, but that won't stop Edgar Olivera, the owner of Harvest Catering and Events. to invite BisMan out to hopefully take advantage of all sorts of terrific items:
Ready To Make More $$ In Bismarck? ( Dumb Question I Know )
So now you have seen the title of this article... ...I'm going to take a wild guess and say that you probably said "Heck yes" to my simple question. Here is the deal, my whole life I have never witnessed so many businesses here in Bismarck and Mandan that are having trouble staying open, due to a lack of employees. Maybe now is the time to shoot high, and aim for some high-paying jobs that are right here in town. Look I am a realist, I understand what I am qualified to do and certainly what I am not fit for. I believe if you LOVE your job then everything else will follow suit, however the desire to make more money is completely understandable and it is out there for you to go for it - why not? According to stacker.com they put together a list of the highest-paying business jobs in Bismarck, North Dakota. I'll go ahead and give you the top ten right now, and who knows one day down the road you'll thank me, OR Stacker.
Bismarck-Mandan’s Highest Rated Pet Groomers
Sometimes finding a good local groomer can be "Ruff." -- Get it? If you're already annoyed at the pun, just know I plan on doing at least three more in this article, so buckle up. Ratings. In order to find which pet groomers are the the most "Pawesome" and highest-rated...
OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan
Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
6 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Bismarck
We've all visited a few places in BisMan that have given us the creeps, or at the very least, made us feel a bit uncomfy. Whether it be the people that frequent the area, or just the look of the place, there are a few places many of us try to avoid day-to-day.
One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round
Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
ND Soldiers Honored For Their Year Long Deployment
Ok, I'll let you in on a not-so-secret hobby of mine... ...and the only effort it requires of me is to feel the glow that so many others must experience when they watch soldiers come home - either on video or even better in person. I absorb as many as I can find through YouTube. We've all experienced that wonderful feeling of being away from home for a while, and you are just minutes away from seeing the loved ones you have missed - there is nothing like that. That look on the family's faces when their soldier is embraced is priceless. Imagine being gone an entire year, serving your country that you help protect - I have the utmost respect for our men and women who show that kind of commitment.
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0