ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Dolphins offensive line remains in flux for playoffs. And coaches address various issues

By Barry Jackson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qp87f_0kCovQfC00

The Dolphins remained without six offensive linemen, their starting quarterback and their starting running back Thursday. The backup quarterback still has a burdensome pinkie injury.

On an injury report with 13 Dolphins and just three Bills, there’s very little good news for Miami.

But if you’re looking for anything remotely positive, here’s something:

Linebacker Bradley Chubb returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis. Nursing ankle and hand injuries, Chubb was able to play just 18 snaps against the Jets.

“We’re working very hard to get him back to full strength,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said.

The Dolphins are determining whether they can give him a bigger workload against Buffalo.

“It’s tough,” outside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie said. “You give a lot of respect for Bradley being out there and giving us all he can as a warrior. You need your fingers to shed [blocks]. We’re appreciative of the reps he can give us. You have to be able to grab something with one or two fingers — he has given us what he can and we appreciate that.”

With Chubb limited, Andrew Van Ginkel played 22 snaps against the Jets, and “he’s playing really well,” McKenzie said. “His eyes are right striking tight ends, knocking guys out. With Chubb going through his injuries, he gives us a chance to win.”

Meanwhile, Bridgewater remained limited with a dislocated pinkie that appears to be limiting the distance of his throws. He didn’t throw a pass during the portion of practice open to reporters. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson continues to get the practice reps and is on track to start in Buffalo. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out.

For Bridgewater, offensive coordinator Frank Smith said the pinkie is needed to “be able to grip the ball, being able to control it. He’s working his butt off.”

With all the injuries, do Mike McDaniel and Smith feel a need to use more trick plays and plays the Bills haven’t seen?

“I wouldn’t say that’s how we look at it,” Smith said. “We make sure we have options within our scheme to attack different parts of the defense.”

As for the offensive line, starters Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg and Brandon Shell remained sidelined Thursday. Armstead said he’s still hoping to play Sunday. Shell is likely out. If none of the three play, the Dolphins will need to find a fifth starter to play with Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Greg Little and Robert Jones.

That could be tackle Geron Christian, who has started 16 games in his career and was claimed off waivers last week. “I might be the next tackle up,” he said. He has played more left tackle in his career but played right tackle in Kansas City this season.

Little said Thursday he has received snaps at both left and right tackle this week.

The top backup left tackles, Kendall Lamm (ankle) and Eric Fisher (injured reserve), remain sidelined.

Another option would be using center Michael Deiter at guard, where he played as a rookie. Deiter said he has received some guard snaps in practice this season, including this week.

Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert is expected to miss the game after thumb surgery.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Receivers coach Wes Welker said he was pleased with the regular-season debut for rookie Erik Ezukanma, who was active against the Jets because Cedrick Wilson Jr. was sidelined with a hip injury.

“He did some really nice things in the run game,” Welker said. “I was happy with Erik, and he’s progressing very well. He’s got a long offseason ahead of him.”

Ezukanma played 10 snaps on offense and had one reception for 3 yards. Wilson has been limited in practice the past two days.

▪ Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle generally have had fewer touches in games when Tagovailoa has been unavailable. Does Welker encourage McDaniel to get them the ball in other ways (such as the jet sweep for Waddle that gained 9 yards against the Jets)?

“We all work together and try to get the best players the ball anyway,” Welker said. “Obviously you’re not sitting there doing it against double coverage over and over. When they get doubled, it becomes very frustrating for those guys. When we get opportunities to get single coverage, try to get our best players the ball.”

▪ Among 126 interior defenders rated by Pro Football Focus this season, Christian Wilkins was ranked seventh and Zach Sieler 19th.

Defensive line coach Austin Clark said Sieler has been “versatile, dependable, accountable, works his [butt] off, runs to the football. Can’t say enough great things about him. He’s using his length. I love what he’s doing.”

Wilkins’ 98 tackles were the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 1994. “That was a big step for him,” Clark said. “It speaks to his effort and how far he’s come with his technique and how important it is for him to be close to the football every play.”

Clark, incidentally, praised Emmanuel Ogbah for staying involved in the team and offering input in meetings. His season ended when he sustained a torn triceps in Week 10 against Cleveland.

▪ Boyer, on why Elijah Campbell made his first career start against the Jets (at safety): “There are certain things we think Elijah gives us [and] we wanted to limit the amount of reps of some other players. Elijah has made a lot of progress.

“We narrowed his role down a little bit — and he’s made the most of his opportunities. He’s fast and physical. He has a wide variety of skill sets within the scheme. He’s a very explosive player, can go from 0 to 60 in a hurry. Very pleased where he’s at and where he’s going.”

Campbell played 10 snaps against the Jets, compared with 32 for Eric Rowe and 21 for Verone McKinley III. Jevon Holland played all 56 defensive snaps.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers

Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win

It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?

In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
NESN

Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
54K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy