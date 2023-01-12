Dolphins offensive line remains in flux for playoffs. And coaches address various issues

The Dolphins remained without six offensive linemen, their starting quarterback and their starting running back Thursday. The backup quarterback still has a burdensome pinkie injury.

On an injury report with 13 Dolphins and just three Bills, there’s very little good news for Miami.

But if you’re looking for anything remotely positive, here’s something:

Linebacker Bradley Chubb returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis. Nursing ankle and hand injuries, Chubb was able to play just 18 snaps against the Jets.

“We’re working very hard to get him back to full strength,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said.

The Dolphins are determining whether they can give him a bigger workload against Buffalo.

“It’s tough,” outside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie said. “You give a lot of respect for Bradley being out there and giving us all he can as a warrior. You need your fingers to shed [blocks]. We’re appreciative of the reps he can give us. You have to be able to grab something with one or two fingers — he has given us what he can and we appreciate that.”

With Chubb limited, Andrew Van Ginkel played 22 snaps against the Jets, and “he’s playing really well,” McKenzie said. “His eyes are right striking tight ends, knocking guys out. With Chubb going through his injuries, he gives us a chance to win.”

Meanwhile, Bridgewater remained limited with a dislocated pinkie that appears to be limiting the distance of his throws. He didn’t throw a pass during the portion of practice open to reporters. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson continues to get the practice reps and is on track to start in Buffalo. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out.

For Bridgewater, offensive coordinator Frank Smith said the pinkie is needed to “be able to grip the ball, being able to control it. He’s working his butt off.”

With all the injuries, do Mike McDaniel and Smith feel a need to use more trick plays and plays the Bills haven’t seen?

“I wouldn’t say that’s how we look at it,” Smith said. “We make sure we have options within our scheme to attack different parts of the defense.”

As for the offensive line, starters Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg and Brandon Shell remained sidelined Thursday. Armstead said he’s still hoping to play Sunday. Shell is likely out. If none of the three play, the Dolphins will need to find a fifth starter to play with Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Greg Little and Robert Jones.

That could be tackle Geron Christian, who has started 16 games in his career and was claimed off waivers last week. “I might be the next tackle up,” he said. He has played more left tackle in his career but played right tackle in Kansas City this season.

Little said Thursday he has received snaps at both left and right tackle this week.

The top backup left tackles, Kendall Lamm (ankle) and Eric Fisher (injured reserve), remain sidelined.

Another option would be using center Michael Deiter at guard, where he played as a rookie. Deiter said he has received some guard snaps in practice this season, including this week.

Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert is expected to miss the game after thumb surgery.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Receivers coach Wes Welker said he was pleased with the regular-season debut for rookie Erik Ezukanma, who was active against the Jets because Cedrick Wilson Jr. was sidelined with a hip injury.

“He did some really nice things in the run game,” Welker said. “I was happy with Erik, and he’s progressing very well. He’s got a long offseason ahead of him.”

Ezukanma played 10 snaps on offense and had one reception for 3 yards. Wilson has been limited in practice the past two days.

▪ Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle generally have had fewer touches in games when Tagovailoa has been unavailable. Does Welker encourage McDaniel to get them the ball in other ways (such as the jet sweep for Waddle that gained 9 yards against the Jets)?

“We all work together and try to get the best players the ball anyway,” Welker said. “Obviously you’re not sitting there doing it against double coverage over and over. When they get doubled, it becomes very frustrating for those guys. When we get opportunities to get single coverage, try to get our best players the ball.”

▪ Among 126 interior defenders rated by Pro Football Focus this season, Christian Wilkins was ranked seventh and Zach Sieler 19th.

Defensive line coach Austin Clark said Sieler has been “versatile, dependable, accountable, works his [butt] off, runs to the football. Can’t say enough great things about him. He’s using his length. I love what he’s doing.”

Wilkins’ 98 tackles were the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 1994. “That was a big step for him,” Clark said. “It speaks to his effort and how far he’s come with his technique and how important it is for him to be close to the football every play.”

Clark, incidentally, praised Emmanuel Ogbah for staying involved in the team and offering input in meetings. His season ended when he sustained a torn triceps in Week 10 against Cleveland.

▪ Boyer, on why Elijah Campbell made his first career start against the Jets (at safety): “There are certain things we think Elijah gives us [and] we wanted to limit the amount of reps of some other players. Elijah has made a lot of progress.

“We narrowed his role down a little bit — and he’s made the most of his opportunities. He’s fast and physical. He has a wide variety of skill sets within the scheme. He’s a very explosive player, can go from 0 to 60 in a hurry. Very pleased where he’s at and where he’s going.”

Campbell played 10 snaps against the Jets, compared with 32 for Eric Rowe and 21 for Verone McKinley III. Jevon Holland played all 56 defensive snaps.