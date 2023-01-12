Pennsylvania’s GOP-Controlled Legislature Trying to Impeach DA Larry Krasner Failed to Show ‘Misbehavior in Office,’ Court Finds

This guy is the biggest criminal of them all He's policy's are getting innocent people killed day in day out.Time for him to go.
just like Donald Trump and the rest of these people they go into these courts with no evidence of anything and then they scream and yell and throw temper tantrums when they don't get their way
well try again look for some of bidens stolen files in his office or something this guy got to go
Related
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Philly's Meek Mill Pardoned By Outgoing Gov. Wolf
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
Missouri Legislature’s New Women’s Dress Code Skewered in ‘Sweatergate’: ‘We Are Fighting Again for Women’s Right to Choose’
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Special Counsel to Take Up Joe Biden Classified Documents Probe
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police
Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary
‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district
‘Without Merit’: Judge Rejects Trump’s Demands to Dismiss E. Jean Carroll’s Lawsuit Accusing Him of Rape
Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
Two Donald Trump Businesses Ordered to Pay $1.6 Million for Tax Fraud Scheme
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in Major Drug Trafficking Organization
Idaho Quadruple-Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger to Remain in Custody Without Bail After Court Appearance
Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County
California Sues Pharmaceutical Companies for ‘Unconscionable’ Inflation of Insulin Prices
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 22