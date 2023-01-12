ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania’s GOP-Controlled Legislature Trying to Impeach DA Larry Krasner Failed to Show ‘Misbehavior in Office,’ Court Finds

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Mcjaggenshadobbie
4d ago

This guy is the biggest criminal of them all He's policy's are getting innocent people killed day in day out.Time for him to go.

indict the motherfucker already
4d ago

just like Donald Trump and the rest of these people they go into these courts with no evidence of anything and then they scream and yell and throw temper tantrums when they don't get their way

bidennotmypresident
4d ago

well try again look for some of bidens stolen files in his office or something this guy got to go

WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Philly's Meek Mill Pardoned By Outgoing Gov. Wolf

Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf just days before the Democrat is slated to leave office. Mill commemorated the occasion on social media early on Friday, Jan. 13. The vacated offenses were weapons and drug charges filed in 2008, according to 6abc. Court records...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

Missouri Legislature’s New Women’s Dress Code Skewered in ‘Sweatergate’: ‘We Are Fighting Again for Women’s Right to Choose’

The new, stricter, women’s dress code — dubbed #Sweatergate by Missouri Democrats — is continuing to draw uproar since it passed by a vote of 105-51 on Wednesday. The new rules adopted by the Republican-majority Missouri State House of Representatives mandates that female legislators and staffers wear “business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots.” It goes on to define that, “For the purposes of this rule, ‘jacket’ shall include blazers, cardigans, and knit blazers.”
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Hill

Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary

The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday.  Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Philly

Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
