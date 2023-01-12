ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.

Gregory B. Reed commonly known as Coach Reed or Mr. Reed around the state of West Virginia collapsed and passed away unexpectedly at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the age of 57. Greg is survived by his loving wife Renee, whom he...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Blair, Franklin D.

Franklin D. Blair (86) of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, was born on 4/6/36 in Belmont, West Virginia at home. He passed away after a short illness on 1/11/2023, in Columbus, OH. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents Boyd Copeland Blair and Francis Eleanor Blair (Cantner), and...
DUBLIN, OH
WTAP

Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man and other volunteers gathered every Sunday for a year to provide the community with a hot, free dinner. Jon Six puts together the dinner at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need. Many members of the Parkersburg community lined up outside of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival returned to town this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another successful Marietta Ice Festival. A dream that local artists , Tyson Whistler, has imagined for at least 15 years. “I’ve been doing art my whole life as a kid. I was drawing, did a lot of wood crafting here and there and a lot of painting. As I grew, I did larger pieces of artwork, larger paintings, larger pictures and then entering the culinary field throughout my career ice carving kind of became one of those options. We needed carvings so we ordered some ice, and this was probably 15 years ago,” said Whistler.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week. Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders. Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal. Patrolman, Brock...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Mindset hosts Self Care Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College student organization Marietta Mindset hosted a Self-care Sunday event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Marietta Mindset is a student organization at Marietta College that focuses on building mental health awareness and improving mental health for students. Founded in early 2021 using state grant money, Marietta Mindset hosts various events around campus that get students out of their dorms and give them the chance to take a break from their studies and relieve some academic stress.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Whipkey, Melissa Ann

Melissa Ann Whipkey, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center on January 8, 2023. Born in Calhoun County, she was a 1992 graduate of Wirt County High School. She worked in retail at several Subways in the area. She was preceded in death by her...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony

Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming is hitting the one-month mark as of today. As of today, the timeline begins with Gretchen going to the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill on the night of December 3rd. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that she was with someone who is not considered a person of interest.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

“Hilarity for Neuro Charity” comedy show raises money for a good cause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local actor and comedian, Cody Hively, hosted a comedy show fundraiser “Hilarity for Neuro Charity” Friday night. Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. Now, he’s made very good progress in his recovery.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa partners with HSOP to get dogs adopted

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has a unique guest as part of a new partnership. Remy is a dog available for adoption through the Humane Society of Parkersburg that is currently staying at the hotel. The Blennerhassett Hotel is partnering with the Human Society to help...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bittersweet reunion two-and-a-half years in the making took place just off the Mineral Wells exit of Interstate 77 Friday evening. Rachel Day, of Vienna, said her brother, Calvin Gibson, lost his dog Roscoe during the family’s vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Day...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Children’s Listening Place receives grant for transportation costs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLP has received a donation for transportation expenses to help serve the five counties they serve. Executive Director, Greg Collins, says the $1,000 grant will help with transportations costs such as car insurance, gas, maintenance and other expenses. The grant will help benefit those they are...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta church hosting food drive

MARIETTA — A food drive will be held 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Fourth and Scammel streets, Marietta. Non-perishable food only, but also accepting cash and checks made out to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.
MARIETTA, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
WTAP

Belpre ends EMS contract with Belpre Vol. Fire Department, Inc.

Belpre City Council met in a special session on Thursday night to end its contract with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. The mayor says Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a different entity than the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is in a separate building across...
BELPRE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy