Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.
Gregory B. Reed commonly known as Coach Reed or Mr. Reed around the state of West Virginia collapsed and passed away unexpectedly at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the age of 57. Greg is survived by his loving wife Renee, whom he...
WTAP
Obituary: Blair, Franklin D.
Franklin D. Blair (86) of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, was born on 4/6/36 in Belmont, West Virginia at home. He passed away after a short illness on 1/11/2023, in Columbus, OH. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents Boyd Copeland Blair and Francis Eleanor Blair (Cantner), and...
WTAP
Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man and other volunteers gathered every Sunday for a year to provide the community with a hot, free dinner. Jon Six puts together the dinner at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need. Many members of the Parkersburg community lined up outside of...
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival returned to town this weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another successful Marietta Ice Festival. A dream that local artists , Tyson Whistler, has imagined for at least 15 years. “I’ve been doing art my whole life as a kid. I was drawing, did a lot of wood crafting here and there and a lot of painting. As I grew, I did larger pieces of artwork, larger paintings, larger pictures and then entering the culinary field throughout my career ice carving kind of became one of those options. We needed carvings so we ordered some ice, and this was probably 15 years ago,” said Whistler.
WTAP
Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week. Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders. Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal. Patrolman, Brock...
WTAP
Marietta Mindset hosts Self Care Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College student organization Marietta Mindset hosted a Self-care Sunday event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Marietta Mindset is a student organization at Marietta College that focuses on building mental health awareness and improving mental health for students. Founded in early 2021 using state grant money, Marietta Mindset hosts various events around campus that get students out of their dorms and give them the chance to take a break from their studies and relieve some academic stress.
WTAP
Marietta College’s Big Blue Thrift Shop sees repainting and reorganization for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The co-founders of the Big Blue Thrift Shop at Marietta College worked with volunteers to repaint and organize the store as a Martin Luther King Jr. Day campus service project. Co-founded and run by sophomores Alexis Sommers and Lilly Posti, the store gives the Marietta College...
WTAP
Obituary: Whipkey, Melissa Ann
Melissa Ann Whipkey, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center on January 8, 2023. Born in Calhoun County, she was a 1992 graduate of Wirt County High School. She worked in retail at several Subways in the area. She was preceded in death by her...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
WTAP
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming is hitting the one-month mark as of today. As of today, the timeline begins with Gretchen going to the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill on the night of December 3rd. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that she was with someone who is not considered a person of interest.
WTAP
“Hilarity for Neuro Charity” comedy show raises money for a good cause
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local actor and comedian, Cody Hively, hosted a comedy show fundraiser “Hilarity for Neuro Charity” Friday night. Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. Now, he’s made very good progress in his recovery.
WTAP
Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa partners with HSOP to get dogs adopted
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has a unique guest as part of a new partnership. Remy is a dog available for adoption through the Humane Society of Parkersburg that is currently staying at the hotel. The Blennerhassett Hotel is partnering with the Human Society to help...
WTAP
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bittersweet reunion two-and-a-half years in the making took place just off the Mineral Wells exit of Interstate 77 Friday evening. Rachel Day, of Vienna, said her brother, Calvin Gibson, lost his dog Roscoe during the family’s vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Day...
WTAP
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A hospital spokesperson says the power has been restored and all systems are being checked as of 5:05 P.M. Sunday evening. Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye. Mon Power crews were sent...
WTAP
Children’s Listening Place receives grant for transportation costs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLP has received a donation for transportation expenses to help serve the five counties they serve. Executive Director, Greg Collins, says the $1,000 grant will help with transportations costs such as car insurance, gas, maintenance and other expenses. The grant will help benefit those they are...
Paranormal West Virginia legends to read on Friday the 13th
If you're feeling spooky for Friday the 13th, what better way to celebrate than with some West Virginia cryptid legends?
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta church hosting food drive
MARIETTA — A food drive will be held 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Fourth and Scammel streets, Marietta. Non-perishable food only, but also accepting cash and checks made out to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
The River: Looking for the right relationship with tough Capt. Beatty and learning as much as possible
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. This column first appeared in November, 2018. Special...
WTAP
Belpre ends EMS contract with Belpre Vol. Fire Department, Inc.
Belpre City Council met in a special session on Thursday night to end its contract with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. The mayor says Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a different entity than the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is in a separate building across...
Comments / 0