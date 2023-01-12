Read full article on original website
Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill
COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
Open House Tomorrow: Reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston will hold an open house from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. tomorrow afternoon to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. It will take place at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
Bengals Host Coeur d’Alene Tonight
The Lewiston High School basketball teams host rival Coeur d’Alene tonight in a pair of Inland Empire League games. The Bengals girls are 5-11 overall, and are looking to bounce back after falling Saturday to Timberlake. The Viking girls are 13-2 on the year. The LHS boys are 10-2...
