Calif. man accused of killing, dismembering girlfriend and hiding remains in orchard

FRESNO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the "brutal" slaying and dismemberment of his 24-year-old girlfriend.

On Monday, Jan. 9, at approximately 10 p.m., Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue near Raisin City to a report of domestic violence, the department announced. There, deputies were reportedly met by Cameron Wright.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators "developed evidence that he committed a murder."

Approximately 2 miles from the home, deputies reportedly found the dismembered body of Wright’s girlfriend, Samantha Sharp, in an orchard. Detectives and the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and gathered evidence from the slaying.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, although the Coroner’s Office believes the victim to be Sharp, they still have to formally confirm her identity.

Wright was arrested for homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose how the victim died.

