ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Calif. man accused of killing, dismembering girlfriend and hiding remains in orchard

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfnnD_0kCouwkX00

FRESNO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the "brutal" slaying and dismemberment of his 24-year-old girlfriend.

On Monday, Jan. 9, at approximately 10 p.m., Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue near Raisin City to a report of domestic violence, the department announced. There, deputies were reportedly met by Cameron Wright.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators "developed evidence that he committed a murder."

Approximately 2 miles from the home, deputies reportedly found the dismembered body of Wright’s girlfriend, Samantha Sharp, in an orchard. Detectives and the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and gathered evidence from the slaying.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, although the Coroner’s Office believes the victim to be Sharp, they still have to formally confirm her identity.

Wright was arrested for homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose how the victim died.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery

On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Man Charged With Murder, Dismembering Girlfriend

Cameron Tyler Wright, 22, of Fresno, was charged Thursday with murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, Samantha Sharp, 24, near Raisin City. He remains in Fresno County jail on a $1 million bond. Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wright after taking a domestic violence call Monday evening...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Throw-Away-the-Key Prison Sentence for Porterville Child Predator

Some criminals are so vile and dangerous and their crimes so despicable that a judge stares them in the eye and hands down a throw-away-the-key prison sentence. That’s what serial child molester Armando Martinez, 37, got Thursday from Judge Melinda Reed in Department 6 of Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Families say teens have no gang affiliation after deadly shooting in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — Family members of the recent deadly shooting in Dinuba say the victims involved had no gang affiliation. On Sunday, January 8, the Dinuba Police Department responded to Dickey Park around 4:30 p.m. regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned that a minor had been...
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigate after man shot in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in southwest Fresno. Officers say the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. near Samson and Lee avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with a wound to his abdomen. If you have any […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Feds, Fresno Sheriff nab drug kingpin freed on zero-dollar bail

One week after a legal snafu led to the free release of a major Los Angeles-based drug distributor from Fresno County Jail, law enforcement officials announced that he was re-arrested on Tuesday. At the center of the catch-and-release of Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, was Fresno County’s zero-dollar bail policy, enacted during...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy