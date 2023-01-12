ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

‘I hear a baby crying’ – chilling video of Selma residents assessing tornado damage

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
The audio of a video being shared on social media provides a chilling account of the unknown aftermath of a tornado that struck Selma, Alabama, Thursday.

The video, shared by Alabama meteorologist James Spann is credited to Krishun Moore.

The video appears to show the aftermath of the tornado. Debris is visible as the camera pans around at the scene outside a residence.

Trees seem stripped of leaves.

But the audios is what’s chilling.

“Somebody’s crying,” one voice says.

“Yeah, I hear a baby crying, too. She said that’s what she heard, that baby crying,” another voice is hear.

In the background, seemingly in the distance, another voice is heard crying out to potential victims.

“Hello, are y’all OK?”

Jana Johns Kafka
2d ago

That it’s crying gives me hope that they will find the precious one and it’s family quickly. The crying rips my heart but it lets me know it’s alive, conscious, and has an airway —as well as terrified, by what’s just happened. I pray that’s the worst of it. Speaking positive words only over this situation. It’s obvious these neighbors are traumatized, scared and in shock but their immediate concern is for this baby. I believe someone will find the child and others as quickly as they possibly can. This little one is a hero already alerting others to it and it’s family’s plight! If I could will it to be a happy ending for all, I sure would! Meantime, encouraging those nearby to help quickly in any way possible if able. Those will join this little angel finding others and getting them help! 🙏

