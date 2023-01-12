Minnesota man sentenced to 4 decades in prison for fatally stabbing wife 27 times

PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was recently sentenced to four decades in prison for the 2021 stabbing death of his wife, who was found by her son on their driveway.

In the early morning hours of July 9, 2021, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Eric Reinbold "left his camper located on his rural property outside of Oklee, Minnesota, and proceeded to his residence where he stabbed his wife, Lissette Reinbold, 27 times when she was leaving for work that morning."

According to the Thief River Fall Times, Reinbold was staying less than a mile away from the couple's residence in a camper while his stepsons were visiting family. During testimony, the Reinbolds’ 12-year-old daughter reportedly said her father picked her and her brother up and drove them to his camper the night before the fatal stabbing.

The victim's two sons from a previous relationship were allegedly staying with her in the Reinbolds' home. The next morning, the victim's oldest son, now 15 years old, found his mother's body on the driveway.

Authorities allegedly found a note on Eric Reinbold's workbench that read, "Jesus forgive me of my sins" near Lissette Reinbold’s body.

In September 2022, the Sheriff's Office said Reinbold was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder –– intentional murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing second-degree assault.

During the trial, the state showed text message evidence between the couple, in which Reinbold messaged his wife accusing her of cheating, telling her about his sexual needs, and expressing that he wanted to own her vagina, the Thief River Fall Times reports. Reinbold also reportedly looked up an article about how to determine if someone is cheating, but the cheating allegations against Reinbold's wife were not substantiated.

According to the Thief River Fall Times, a man testified and said Reinbold expressed that he would kill his wife if he found out that she had cheated on him.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Reinbold was officially sentenced to 480 months in prison for the second-degree murder –– intentional murder charge, the Thief River Fall Times reports. Reinbold was reportedly ordered to pay $135 in fees and fines, as well as $8,790.33 in restitution.

At the time of the murder, Reinbold was on federal probation after being convicted of possessing pipe bombs, the Thief River Fall Times reports.

