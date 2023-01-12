Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Orr, Wanda Marie
Wanda Marie Orr, 61, of Walker, WV died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of M. Alice (Wright) Burk of Parkersburg and the late Thomas Freeman Burk. Wanda attended Parkersburg Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician for many years....
WTAP
Obituary: Blair, Franklin D.
Franklin D. Blair (86) of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, was born on 4/6/36 in Belmont, West Virginia at home. He passed away after a short illness on 1/11/2023, in Columbus, OH. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents Boyd Copeland Blair and Francis Eleanor Blair (Cantner), and...
WTAP
Marietta Mindset hosts Self Care Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College student organization Marietta Mindset hosted a Self-care Sunday event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Marietta Mindset is a student organization at Marietta College that focuses on building mental health awareness and improving mental health for students. Founded in early 2021 using state grant money, Marietta Mindset hosts various events around campus that get students out of their dorms and give them the chance to take a break from their studies and relieve some academic stress.
WTAP
Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week. Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders. Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal. Patrolman, Brock...
WTAP
Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man and other volunteers gathered every Sunday for a year to provide the community with a hot, free dinner. Jon Six puts together the dinner at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need. Many members of the Parkersburg community lined up outside of...
WTAP
Marietta College’s Big Blue Thrift Shop sees repainting and reorganization for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The co-founders of the Big Blue Thrift Shop at Marietta College worked with volunteers to repaint and organize the store as a Martin Luther King Jr. Day campus service project. Co-founded and run by sophomores Alexis Sommers and Lilly Posti, the store gives the Marietta College...
WTAP
Marietta Community Foundation gives funds through “Young Sisters Enterprise Fund”
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation is giving funds to non-profits in the area as a part of an annual distribution. Six different entities in Marietta are receiving fixed funds through the “Young Sisters Enterprise Fund” through the marietta community foundation. Teachers from Warren Local high school and Barlow-Vincent elementary, Sandra and Sylvia Young are continuing to help the community over half a century later through their estate.
WTAP
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A hospital spokesperson says the power has been restored and all systems are being checked as of 5:05 P.M. Sunday evening. Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye. Mon Power crews were sent...
WTAP
Blues band going to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg blues band is going to Memphis for an international competition. The blues band “Generation Gap” is heading to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals in Memphis. Generation Gap is being sponsored through the Huntington Blues Society as the group makes it to this competition.
WTAP
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival returned to town this weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another successful Marietta Ice Festival. A dream that local artists , Tyson Whistler, has imagined for at least 15 years. “I’ve been doing art my whole life as a kid. I was drawing, did a lot of wood crafting here and there and a lot of painting. As I grew, I did larger pieces of artwork, larger paintings, larger pictures and then entering the culinary field throughout my career ice carving kind of became one of those options. We needed carvings so we ordered some ice, and this was probably 15 years ago,” said Whistler.
WTAP
Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa partners with HSOP to get dogs adopted
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has a unique guest as part of a new partnership. Remy is a dog available for adoption through the Humane Society of Parkersburg that is currently staying at the hotel. The Blennerhassett Hotel is partnering with the Human Society to help...
WTAP
A mission with nutrition - how a Belpre restaurant aims to foster a healthy lifestyle
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Changed Plate is more than a restaurant. It’s a health education initiative. WTAP stopped by to take a deeper look at the mission for nutrition. Beyond serving food, staff at The Changed Plate teach patrons about healthy living. They offer healthy cooking classes in hopes that people realize nutritious cooking doesn’t have to be an overwhelming task.
WTAP
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bittersweet reunion two-and-a-half years in the making took place just off the Mineral Wells exit of Interstate 77 Friday evening. Rachel Day, of Vienna, said her brother, Calvin Gibson, lost his dog Roscoe during the family’s vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Day...
WTAP
“Hilarity for Neuro Charity” comedy show raises money for a good cause
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local actor and comedian, Cody Hively, hosted a comedy show fundraiser “Hilarity for Neuro Charity” Friday night. Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. Now, he’s made very good progress in his recovery.
WTAP
Lane reductions in the Glendale area expected to start Tuesday
MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - New water lines are being installed in the Glendale area, which means you may see some temporary impacts in your commute starting Tuesday. Glendale Road from Colegate Drive south towards Brentwood Street will go down to one lane of traffic both ways. In a release form...
Comments / 0