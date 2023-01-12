Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
NC plays prominent role in upcoming thriller ‘Condor’s Nest’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is playing a big role in a new movie coming out later this month, both in front of and behind the camera. “Condor’s Nest” takes us back to the 1950s and the hunt for Nazi war criminals. The Rocky Mount area doubles...
WBTV
New Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery have teamed up to brew Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, the two Carolina-based brands announced Monday. The hard tea is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans, a news release stated.
Comments / 0