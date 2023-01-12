ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WBTV

New Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery have teamed up to brew Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, the two Carolina-based brands announced Monday. The hard tea is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans, a news release stated.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

