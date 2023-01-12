Read full article on original website
Obituary: Orr, Wanda Marie
Wanda Marie Orr, 61, of Walker, WV died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of M. Alice (Wright) Burk of Parkersburg and the late Thomas Freeman Burk. Wanda attended Parkersburg Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician for many years....
Obituary: Caplinger, Elma Jean
Elma Jean Caplinger, 94, of Parkersburg WV sadly passed away on Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on September 14, 1928, to the parents of the late Leslie L. and Edith E. Anthony. Jean was a...
Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.
Gregory B. Reed commonly known as Coach Reed or Mr. Reed around the state of West Virginia collapsed and passed away unexpectedly at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the age of 57. Greg is survived by his loving wife Renee, whom he...
Obituary: Wallace, Ericka T.
Ericka T. Wallace, 69, of Marietta, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 24, 1953, in New York City and was raised by George and Florence Mullin. Ericka was a Master Gardener and was very proud of her many flower gardens and thoroughly enjoyed...
Obituary: Blair, Franklin D.
Franklin D. Blair (86) of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, was born on 4/6/36 in Belmont, West Virginia at home. He passed away after a short illness on 1/11/2023, in Columbus, OH. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents Boyd Copeland Blair and Francis Eleanor Blair (Cantner), and...
Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man and other volunteers gathered every Sunday for a year to provide the community with a hot, free dinner. Jon Six puts together the dinner at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need. Many members of the Parkersburg community lined up outside of...
Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week. Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders. Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal. Patrolman, Brock...
Obituary: Whipkey, Melissa Ann
Melissa Ann Whipkey, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center on January 8, 2023. Born in Calhoun County, she was a 1992 graduate of Wirt County High School. She worked in retail at several Subways in the area. She was preceded in death by her...
Marietta Mindset hosts Self Care Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College student organization Marietta Mindset hosted a Self-care Sunday event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Marietta Mindset is a student organization at Marietta College that focuses on building mental health awareness and improving mental health for students. Founded in early 2021 using state grant money, Marietta Mindset hosts various events around campus that get students out of their dorms and give them the chance to take a break from their studies and relieve some academic stress.
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
Marietta College’s Big Blue Thrift Shop sees repainting and reorganization for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The co-founders of the Big Blue Thrift Shop at Marietta College worked with volunteers to repaint and organize the store as a Martin Luther King Jr. Day campus service project. Co-founded and run by sophomores Alexis Sommers and Lilly Posti, the store gives the Marietta College...
UPDATE: WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A hospital spokesperson says the power has been restored and all systems are being checked as of 5:05 P.M. Sunday evening. Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye. Mon Power crews were sent...
Marietta Ice Festival returned to town this weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another year, another successful Marietta Ice Festival. A dream that local artists , Tyson Whistler, has imagined for at least 15 years. “I’ve been doing art my whole life as a kid. I was drawing, did a lot of wood crafting here and there and a lot of painting. As I grew, I did larger pieces of artwork, larger paintings, larger pictures and then entering the culinary field throughout my career ice carving kind of became one of those options. We needed carvings so we ordered some ice, and this was probably 15 years ago,” said Whistler.
Marietta Community Foundation gives funds through “Young Sisters Enterprise Fund”
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation is giving funds to non-profits in the area as a part of an annual distribution. Six different entities in Marietta are receiving fixed funds through the “Young Sisters Enterprise Fund” through the marietta community foundation. Teachers from Warren Local high school and Barlow-Vincent elementary, Sandra and Sylvia Young are continuing to help the community over half a century later through their estate.
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
Paranormal West Virginia legends to read on Friday the 13th
If you're feeling spooky for Friday the 13th, what better way to celebrate than with some West Virginia cryptid legends?
Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa partners with HSOP to get dogs adopted
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has a unique guest as part of a new partnership. Remy is a dog available for adoption through the Humane Society of Parkersburg that is currently staying at the hotel. The Blennerhassett Hotel is partnering with the Human Society to help...
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
Vienna family reunites with their lost dog after two-and-a-half years
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bittersweet reunion two-and-a-half years in the making took place just off the Mineral Wells exit of Interstate 77 Friday evening. Rachel Day, of Vienna, said her brother, Calvin Gibson, lost his dog Roscoe during the family’s vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Day...
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * William Spradlin, 1311 Highland Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge JD Beane to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance. A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered. Sentencing is set for 11:15 a.m. Feb. 23. *...
