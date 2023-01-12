ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Phillip Hickey
4d ago

"Fans" will come out of the woodwork when their team is winning every game, maybe a national championship. But, the minute they lose a game or two, lose a bowl game, don't make that tiny playoff, they lose their minds and want the coaches fired. Dang, it's just a game. I played as a kid. My children play and played the game. The man lost his job. How would you feel IF, you went to work after a pretty good year, no playoff, lost the bowl game and then when you go to work one day, they tell you, you are fired? Fans are never happy. Just be THANKFUL you can afford the ticket prices and go to a GAME. Just enjoy the GAME. Also, put a prayer in for this man and his family.

RMB
4d ago

I give Dabo credit. He handled the situation with professionalism and integrity. I love to see that in a grown man these days. 😊

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
ATHENS, GA
abccolumbia.com

Friday’s Mega Millions $1.35 Billion drawing winning numbers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you were given another chance have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight’s mega millions jackpot drawing!. The amount of the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion dollars. with a cash option of $707 million dollars. The South Carolina Education Lottery...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
WGAU

Stephens Co woman hospitalized after road rage shooting in South Carolina

The woman who was shot and wounded in a road rage incident on I-85 is from Stephens County. The woman from Toccoa and her family were returning from Greenville when the shots were fired into their car in Oconee County South Carolina. The woman who was wounded remains in a hospital in Greenville. Police in Georgia and South Carolina are searching for the shooter.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
thejournalonline.com

Highway 29 wreck

Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
