"Fans" will come out of the woodwork when their team is winning every game, maybe a national championship. But, the minute they lose a game or two, lose a bowl game, don't make that tiny playoff, they lose their minds and want the coaches fired. Dang, it's just a game. I played as a kid. My children play and played the game. The man lost his job. How would you feel IF, you went to work after a pretty good year, no playoff, lost the bowl game and then when you go to work one day, they tell you, you are fired? Fans are never happy. Just be THANKFUL you can afford the ticket prices and go to a GAME. Just enjoy the GAME. Also, put a prayer in for this man and his family.
I give Dabo credit. He handled the situation with professionalism and integrity. I love to see that in a grown man these days. 😊
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
