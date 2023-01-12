ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Guns and other items seized by York City police. Photo Credit: York City police

Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023.

The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.

Details about what the teens were wanted for and their identities were not released.

Jack Mcmiillin
4d ago

York is not safe any where. The city is identified by how many xtra mags you have to carry to feel safe if you unfortunately have to go into the city.

