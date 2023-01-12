Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say

Guns and other items seized by York City police. Photo Credit: York City police

Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023.

The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.

Details about what the teens were wanted for and their identities were not released.

