Odell Beckham Jr goes on Twitter rant over leaked airplane video

Video footage was released this week of the incident in which Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane in Miami, and the star wide receiver is still offering no apologies.

Body camera footage from police officers shows some of what led to Beckham and other passengers being forced to deplane from a flight that was headed from Miami to Los Angeles on Nov. 27. One of the videos, which was obtained by WPLG Local 10 News in Florida , showed an officer telling Beckham that flight attendants wanted him removed from the plane and that all passengers would have to deplane if he refused. Beckham responded “that’s fine.”

A longer segment of body camera footage provided more context. Officers and fire/rescue personnel spoke with Beckham and made sure he knew his whereabouts after flight attendants told officials they repeatedly tried to wake OBJ up and he was unresponsive. The flight crew claimed Beckham had no pants on at one point and would not follow orders.

Toward the end of the video, Beckham got into a verbal altercation with a fellow passenger who was unhappy that everyone had to deplane. OBJ told the other passenger that Beckham would be on a private plane within 45 minutes. He also called the man “fat a–” and told him to “enjoy the cheese board on the way home.”

Beckham, who previously called it “comedy” that he was kicked off the plane , went on a Twitter rant Thursday about the body camera footage.

Beckham also did not back down from the insults he hurled at the other passenger.

Beckham clearly still feels he should not have been kicked off the flight. The alleged exchange he had with the flight crew was not captured on video, so all we can go by is their word against his for that portion.

There were reports that Beckham was on the verge of signing with a team several weeks ago, but he will now head into the offseason as a free agent.

