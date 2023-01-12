USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has ever recruited.

Williams is a former four-star wide receiver from the Class of 2022. He attended the famed Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California before going to the Trojans . Williams didn’t play too much on a team that went to the Cotton Bowl. He accumulated just four catches for 34 yards, so he’s looking for a fresh start.

Wisconsin is hoping to provide that fresh start for Williams. Though not known for flourishing receivers, the Badgers are going through a bit of an overhaul. Only three receivers have hit the 1,000-yard mark in the program’s long, storied history. So the former USC receiver has some history against him.

But new head coach Luke Fickell has hit the ground running. The team might be going through an identity change under the new coach, too. They currently have six quarterbacks on scholarship for 2023, even after Graham Mertz transferred. They recently landed Nick Evers and Chase Wolf, alongside Braedyn Locke.

Via On3, Wisconsin ranks eighth in their team transfer portal rankings with the addition of CJ Williams . Three of their top-rated transfers are receivers between Williams and former Cincinnati receivers Quincy Burroughs and Will Pauling.

[ C.J. Williams ]

The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .