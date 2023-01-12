ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

NIPD: Viral Facebook rumor of shooting in New Iberia Walmart is false

By Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORbkX_0kCosAbl00

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — If you see a rumor on Facebook about a shooting at the New Iberia Walmart you can safely ignore it, police said Thursday.

New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor confirmed to News 10 that the rumor is false.

Family, friends remember slain teen at New Iberia candlelight vigil

A Facebook poster wrote that her daughter and pregnant granddaughter were in the store and had to run out to escape a shooter.

“If anybody had family that was in the Big Walmart in New Iberia about 15 minutes ago if that long, check on them there was a shooter inside,” the post read. “My daughter and granddaughter were in the store just received a call from my daughter. They had to run out the store. Thank you Jesus my daughter and granddaughter are ok. My daughter called me crying and scared to death. My granddaughter is pregnant.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

The NIPD took to its own Facebook account to debunk the rumor.

“Seems someone is sparking the good ole fashion Rumor Mill again and it always gains lots of mileage,” the NIPD posted. “To Clear up the latest Rumor, there was NO SHOOTING at the Walmart today. Anyone that has this rumor continuing to circulate, please share this with them so that they don’t continue to spread False Information.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager. Police said Trevyon Collins, 15, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 12, wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants. Officials described him as an African American male with black hair and...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack

A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. LeJeune, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy