$2.48 million WMed grant aims to enhance mental, behavioral health training
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University's Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, or WMed, Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine was awarded a five-year, $2.48 million grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration, or HRSA, the university announced Tuesday. The HRSA...
Grand Rapids And The Homeless Problem
Grand Rapids, Michigan is home to a growing population of homeless individuals. Despite the city's thriving economy and reputation as a cultural hub, many residents are struggling to make ends meet.
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder
A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers battling multiple infections have a higher risk of having severe outcomes.
Cervical cancer: Early detection and signs to look out for
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, about 13,000 cases are detected each year in the U.S. and 4,000 women die of it each year. FOX 17 talked with an expert about the importance of early detection and signs to look out for.
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
"Grand Rapids in Crisis: Growing Divide Between Rich and Poor Threatens City's Future"
"The Rich-Poor Divide in Grand Rapids: A Growing Concern for Michigan's Future. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is often touted as one of the state's most prosperous cities, with a thriving downtown and a robust economy. However, beneath the surface, a growing divide between the rich and the poor threatens to undermine the city's progress.
City to discuss attorney vacancy, Kalamazoo Avenue redesign at Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo will decide how to handle its city attorney vacancy at a scheduled city commission meeting Tuesday. James Porter, the current Oshtemo township attorney, withdrew his name from consideration during contract negotiations due to personal family matters. Porter was supposed to be taking...
Hickory Corners firefighter fighting for life after Influenza-A diagnosis
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — After 30-plus years with the Hickory Corners Fire Department in Barry County, one of the department’s most decorated members is fighting for his life in intensive care. Greg Garrett has responded to more calls than anyone else in the building, and was named Firefighter...
"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Kent County Deputies: missing woman who suffers from dementia returned home
Deputies in Kent County are looking for a missing woman who suffers from dementia. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 72-year-old Vicky Graham.
Speeding Driver Loses Control On US-131 And Crashes Into Building
Looking at these pictures from the Michigan State Police it's safe to say the teen driver is lucky to be alive and able to walk away from this crash with just minor injuries. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,. motor vehicle crashes are the number one...
MSP seeks volunteers to participate in training exercises
REGION – The Michigan State Police (MSP) has created a Civilian Actor Program (CAP) and is soliciting citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143 rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors. The goal is to create a diverse pool of actors reflective of the communities the MSP serves to provide the most realistic training experience for the recruits.
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
Vigil held for missing Portage mother
Family and friends of a missing mother of eight held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday. Heather Kelley has been missing since December 10.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
