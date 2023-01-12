ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWMTCw

$2.48 million WMed grant aims to enhance mental, behavioral health training

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University's Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, or WMed, Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine was awarded a five-year, $2.48 million grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration, or HRSA, the university announced Tuesday. The HRSA...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
GALESBURG, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Cervical cancer: Early detection and signs to look out for

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, about 13,000 cases are detected each year in the U.S. and 4,000 women die of it each year. FOX 17 talked with an expert about the importance of early detection and signs to look out for.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

City to discuss attorney vacancy, Kalamazoo Avenue redesign at Tuesday meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo will decide how to handle its city attorney vacancy at a scheduled city commission meeting Tuesday. James Porter, the current Oshtemo township attorney, withdrew his name from consideration during contract negotiations due to personal family matters. Porter was supposed to be taking...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
Pen 2 Paper

"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Up North Voice

MSP seeks volunteers to participate in training exercises

REGION – The Michigan State Police (MSP) has created a Civilian Actor Program (CAP) and is soliciting citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143 rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors. The goal is to create a diverse pool of actors reflective of the communities the MSP serves to provide the most realistic training experience for the recruits.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
IONIA COUNTY, MI

