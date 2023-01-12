Monroe County contractor charged with $154K home improvement fraud

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement arrested a Monroe County contractor for allegedly stealing over $154,000 from five different customers who signed contracts with him, for construction work.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, around 9:00 a.m. Thursday Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, turned himself in to detectives in Brodheadsville.

Investigators say Valera is facing charges that accused him of $154,400 theft from five different customers/families who signed contracts with him for construction/home improvement projects.

Police said Valera was also wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge station for unrelated charges, including theft by deception, and he was wanted by the Monroe County Office of domestic relations.

Valera was arrested by detectives for these warrants and he is currently incarcerated at Monroe County Correctional Facility on his $30,000.00 secured bail.

The investigation by the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is ongoing. Detectives believe that there may be more alleged victims who have not yet come forward.

The DA’s office notes Valera has done business under the following business names:

Valera Home Improvement LLC,

Pocono Custom Home Builders Corp.,

Valera Custom Home Builders LLC, and V.H.I. LLC.

If you believe that you are a victim of contractor fraud by Anthony Valera, or any of his businesses, you can make a report by contacting Detective Thomas McMahon at (570) 517-3025.

