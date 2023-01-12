ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County contractor charged with $154K home improvement fraud

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rry0O_0kCos3Vv00

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement arrested a Monroe County contractor for allegedly stealing over $154,000 from five different customers who signed contracts with him, for construction work.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, around 9:00 a.m. Thursday Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, turned himself in to detectives in Brodheadsville.

Investigators say Valera is facing charges that accused him of $154,400 theft from five different customers/families who signed contracts with him for construction/home improvement projects.

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

Police said Valera was also wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge station for unrelated charges, including theft by deception, and he was wanted by the Monroe County Office of domestic relations.

Valera was arrested by detectives for these warrants and he is currently incarcerated at Monroe County Correctional Facility on his $30,000.00 secured bail.

The investigation by the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is ongoing. Detectives believe that there may be more alleged victims who have not yet come forward.

The DA’s office notes Valera has done business under the following business names:

  • Valera Home Improvement LLC,
  • Pocono Custom Home Builders Corp.,
  • Valera Custom Home Builders LLC, and V.H.I. LLC.

If you believe that you are a victim of contractor fraud by Anthony Valera, or any of his businesses, you can make a report by contacting Detective Thomas McMahon at (570) 517-3025.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 12

Related
WBRE

Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of intimidating witness

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say was found intimidating a person to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between November and December 2022, David Frantz 59, of Kunkletown, intimidated a 48-year-old woman, not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

More details released on deadly Monroe County fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released more details on a Monroe County house fire where one man was found dead inside the home. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court Saturday night for a fire with possible entrapment. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pike County man accused of injuring troopers during traffic stop

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a Pike County man tried to attack them after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop. Pennsylvania State Police say Sunday, around 1:35 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Keith Kunecz, 32, of Milford, refused to pull over resulting in many vehicle violations […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shooter at large as cinema shooting investigation intensifies

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into a weekend shooting at the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton is intensifying. State police forensic teams were at the movie theatre on Tuesday. Troopers say 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna was shot inside the arcade/lobby area Saturday evening. He later died at the hospital. Investigators say the search for […]
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a fire in Monroe County Friday night. Crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the place on Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna. Firefighters found the victim on the floor inside the burning building. The coroner says...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WBRE

3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into Petco, police investigating

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Vehicle Stop Recovers Loaded Handgun from Phillipsburg Man

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The Phillipsburg Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop January 4, 2022 that lead to charges against 32-year-old, Tariq Jackson of Phillipsburg, NJ.   The Warren County Prosecutor says after an investigation, members from the Phillipsburg Police Department along with the New Jersey State Police and Pohatcong Township Police searched the vehicle around McKeen Street, which was stopped for numerous motor vehicle violations. The statement alleges, that as a result of the search, the prosecutor says there “was a loaded 9mm handgun recovered along with an extended magazine making the magazine illegal”.    Tariq Jackson, Phillipsburg, NJ was charged with two counts...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Times Leader

PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy