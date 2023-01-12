Read full article on original website
Man Facing Murder Charges After Dismembered Body Is Discovered in Barrel in Las Vegas
Ryan Bentley, 43, has reportedly been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder A man is facing murder charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a new report detailing how he allegedly carried out the murder of a man whose dismembered body was found in a barrel in November. Ryan Bentley, 43, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., according to Las Vegas news station KVVU-TV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Enriquez's body...
Man fatally stabbed in fight at easy valley bus bench; killer at large
Las Vegas police are searching for the person responsible for fatally stabbing a man at an east valley bus bench on Sunday night.
Man stabbed to death at east valley bus stop
Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Sunday night at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
Deadly crash on Sahara involving pedestrian
The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. and resulted in Sahara being closed between Commercial Center Drive and Market Street just east of Maryland Parkway.
news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
Las Vegas police find previously missing 11-year-old girl
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found a previously missing 11-year-old Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges on Saturday.
Las Vegas murder suspect talked about buying saw, chemicals to dispose of victim in barrel: documents
Prosecutors believe a murder suspect accused of killing a man and dismembering his body, leaving it to decompose in a barrel, made jail phone calls and sent Facebook messages about the alleged crime, including the purchasing of blades and a 55-gallon drum, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
8newsnow.com
Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard
Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A customer at a tow lot opened fire when the business refused to release his rented car, with deadly consequences. The shooting happened Tuesday in the Arts District claiming the life of an employee. Friday night, a vigil was held to remember him. “We just...
8newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in south valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with another vehicle in a south valley intersection, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Pebble Road and Spencer Street. According to Metro, the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Spencer at the...
Arrest report reveals new details on casino robbery at Caesars Palace
New details on a casino robbery at Caesars Palace reveal a man threatened to shoot a worker if they did not give him money.
8newsnow.com
‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park
Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s friend “with benefits” at a trailer park Friday, newly released documents said. ‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las …. Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his...
Fox5 KVVU
EXCLUSIVE: Social media influencer CJ So Cool recovering after shooting attack at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cordero James or CJ, a social media influencer who has garnered millions of fans on YouTube, is recovering at Sunrise Hospital after being shot at his home in Henderson. ”They just started yelling at me I jumped up and they started firing at me so...
Police make arrest in October murder at apartment complex
Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Kenny Richard into custody on Jan. 10. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge
8newsnow.com
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Woman calls on community for help after friend dies …. A local woman is sharing the story of...
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
