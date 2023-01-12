Ryan Bentley, 43, has reportedly been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder A man is facing murder charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a new report detailing how he allegedly carried out the murder of a man whose dismembered body was found in a barrel in November. Ryan Bentley, 43, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., according to Las Vegas news station KVVU-TV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Enriquez's body...

