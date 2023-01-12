Sister Wives’ Paedon Says Kody Robyn Is Reason Family Moved to Flagstaff: Her Son ‘Got Accepted to NAU’

Courtesy of Paedon Brown/Instagram; TLC (2)

Real talk. Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his dad, Kody Brown, moved their family to Flagstaff, Arizona, because of fourth wife Robyn Brown.

During an interview with John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, the TLC personality, 24, noted that he had already moved away by the time that [the Brown family] left” Las Vegas. While discussing where to move to next, Paedon said the Browns weighed out several options.

“The option was several places in Utah where we were closer to family, a place in Wyoming where we’re a lot closer to family, but we still [don’t] have civilization … and mom was like, ‘No, no, no. I’m not moving to Wyoming.’ And dad’s like, ‘OK. We have a few places in Utah,’” Paedon explained.

However, around the same time, Paedon said that’s when Robyn’s son David Dayton Brown “got accepted to NAU [North Arizona University].”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“And I can’t promise anything. I can’t speak toward dad [sic], but the thought of, ‘Hey, Flagstaff, Arizona, is a good place to move,’ does not exist. Like there is no reason,” Paedon said, adding that they have no family in the state. “And then dad decides we’re gonna move the entire family ‘cause Dayton got accepted to NAU. And therefore, Robyn said, ‘Well I can’t let my little boy go.’ So, she told dad.”

Despite his recollection of the decision behind the Flagstaff move, Paedon insisted that “Dayton had nothing to do with this” and that it was Robyn who decided that the whole family would “follow” Dayton.

“We did not get uprooted for Dayton, we got uprooted for dad’s favorite wife,” he clarified. “If Robyn knew how to clip an umbilical cord, Dayton would have been free.”

The Salt Lake City resident dropped several revelations throughout his live interview, from mentioning that Dayton, 22, is living in an RV near his mother’s home, to claiming that Meri Brown was Kody’s favorite wife, hinting that she lost her spot as his “No. 1” spouse after the catfish scandal, which happened just three months after Kody divorced her in order to legally marry Robyn.

The Brown family lived in Las Vegas for more than seven years before moving to Flagstaff in 2018. They sold their houses in their cul-de-sac in 2019. The initial plan was for Kody to build five separate houses on their Coyote Pass land in Arizona, which they purchased for $820,000. They have yet to break ground more than five years later because they still owe money on several parcels.

Kody and Robyn owe $6,711.77 in total for four out of the six parcels on the property, according to property tax records obtained by In Touch. Although they already paid off half of the property taxes for three of the parcels, one parcel is currently delinquent because no taxes were paid on the land in 2022. That section of land is currently accruing interest and is considered late on payment. The two owe $2351.62 for this parcel. As of January 12, 2023, there are no active building permits on Coyote Pass, In Touch can confirm.