Up to $50K reward after postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO — New surveillance photos released Thursday show the two suspects and getaway vehicle allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a U.S. postal worker Wednesday in Lincoln Park.
According to police, the worker was in the 2500 block of North Ashland Ave., around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 and was approached by two men who showed a firearm and demanded property.CPD reported 3 armed robberies on UChicago campus, minutes apart
The worker complied and the armed suspects fled in a dark-colored Kia sedan with tinted windows.
They are considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities described one suspect as a male with a medium-brown complexion, standing 5-foot-10-inches. The first male suspect wore a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a face mask.
Authorities described the second suspect as a male with a light-brown complexion, standing 6 feet. The male wore a dark-colored jacket with a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, wheat-colored boots and a face mask.
Postal Inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects.
