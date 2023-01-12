ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Up to $50K reward after postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqKdn_0kCoqwbh00

CHICAGO — New surveillance photos released Thursday show the two suspects and getaway vehicle allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a U.S. postal worker Wednesday in Lincoln Park.

According to police, the worker was in the 2500 block of North Ashland Ave., around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 and was approached by two men who showed a firearm and demanded property.

CPD reported 3 armed robberies on UChicago campus, minutes apart

The worker complied and the armed suspects fled in a dark-colored Kia sedan with tinted windows.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities described one suspect as a male with a medium-brown complexion, standing 5-foot-10-inches. The first male suspect wore a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a face mask.

Authorities described the second suspect as a male with a light-brown complexion, standing 6 feet. The male wore a dark-colored jacket with a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, wheat-colored boots and a face mask.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Postal Inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy