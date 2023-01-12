Up to $50K reward after postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — New surveillance photos released Thursday show the two suspects and getaway vehicle allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a U.S. postal worker Wednesday in Lincoln Park.

According to police, the worker was in the 2500 block of North Ashland Ave., around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 and was approached by two men who showed a firearm and demanded property.

The worker complied and the armed suspects fled in a dark-colored Kia sedan with tinted windows.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities described one suspect as a male with a medium-brown complexion, standing 5-foot-10-inches. The first male suspect wore a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a face mask.

Authorities described the second suspect as a male with a light-brown complexion, standing 6 feet. The male wore a dark-colored jacket with a black-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, wheat-colored boots and a face mask.

Postal Inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects.

