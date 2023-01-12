Read full article on original website
Metro News
Wriston promotes bill that would provide new funding for state road fund
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Senate committee on Monday approved a bill that would tweak state tax code to bring an additional $15 million to $25 million per year to the Division of Highways. SB 7 came to the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee from the DOH. The fiscal note...
Metro News
WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
Metro News
Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates
West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
Metro News
House committee passes Senate state lands sequestration bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Senate bill that would enable the state to make money from carbon sequestration projects under state lands cleared its first House hurdle on Monday, winning approval of the Judiciary Committee. The committee approved a tweaked version of SB 162, which passed the Senate in just...
Metro News
Montgomery mayor seeks extension of mandatory meetings concerning future of now-empty WVU Tech buildings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram says his community still needs help more than six years after West Virginia University moved WVU Tech from Montgomery to Beckley. Ingram is asking state lawmakers to remove the sunset provision of a bill signed into law in 2017 that requires representatives...
Metro News
New frontier for donors and colleges is coordinating name, image and likeness without actually coordinating
Collectives that help student-athletes benefit from their name, image and likeness represent a new option for donors to support. The challenge is, university fundraising arms have relationships with the same pool of donors. The universities can express support for the collectives but there’s an ongoing debate over how much they could coordinate with them.
Metro News
Fairmont State University hopes to introduce next president this spring
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The search for the president at Fairmont State University is underway with the hopes of a final selection by spring. Fairmont State Board of Governors Rusty Hutson said the search firm Buffkin and Baker worked with university officials through the end of the year to develop the preferred profile of the president and will accept application packages through Jan. 31.
