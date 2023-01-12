Read full article on original website
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Today in History: Revolutionary Hot-Air Balloon Flight Takes Off in the US, Changing the Course of HistoryIngram AtkinsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Hamilton Twp Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Mays Landing Area Boy
The Hamilton Township Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old boy, said to be missing since Sunday evening. Police say Sanathian Diaz, 14, was last seen at about 6 pm Sunday in the area of The Woodlands neighborhood. Sanathian is described by police as having "brown eyes and black hair....
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police
Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
Eleven New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search, 5 suspects arrested
Eleven New Jersey police officers were treated for exposure to fentanyl during a search Thursday.
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel
BRIGANTINE, N.J. — (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County
We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
An Open Letter to New Jersey – Does Anybody Care Anymore?
I've never claimed to be morally superior to anyone else. I generally keep my opinions to myself and go about my life. Recently, though, there was an incident that not only left me fuming but really questioning people in general. I needed to pick up a few things at the...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
phillyvoice.com
N.J. pharmacy looking to make history with a marijuana dispensary
A New Jersey pharmacy is looking to make history as the first in the country to operate as a drug store and marijuana dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis. Bell Pharmacy, located at 1201 Haddon Avenue in Camden County, N.J., is waiting to be approved for an annual cannabis license, KYW reported. Because the store has two legal addresses, it makes it easier to operate both businesses.
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023
A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
Protect yourself — New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Many NJ ‘pawrents’ love pets: Do you spoil yours with luxury items?
Do you love your pet and treat him or her like a member of the family?. A new study finds many New Jersey residents and people across the nation thoroughly enjoy being “pawrents.”. In fact, more than 20% of pet owners consider themselves a “crazy pet parent.”. Spoiling...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
