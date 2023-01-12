ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police

Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
KRMG

Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
BRIGANTINE, NJ
phillyvoice.com

N.J. pharmacy looking to make history with a marijuana dispensary

A New Jersey pharmacy is looking to make history as the first in the country to operate as a drug store and marijuana dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis. Bell Pharmacy, located at 1201 Haddon Avenue in Camden County, N.J., is waiting to be approved for an annual cannabis license, KYW reported. Because the store has two legal addresses, it makes it easier to operate both businesses.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

