Read full article on original website
Chris Gilliard
4d ago
Don't give public money to private schools. The gop is always trying to undercut public education.
Reply
9
Related
Tax money for students for private school on SC Senate floor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators said a bill that would give some less well off parents and guardians up to $6,000 a year for private school tuition will be the first thing they debate in the 2023 session. The proposal allowing vouchers passed the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Members approved a nearly […]
live5news.com
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people gathered outside the South Carolina State House on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and reflect on how to carry it forward. Monday’s “King Day at the Dome” marked the first time the annual Columbia event was held in...
FOX Carolina
McMaster asks SC legislature to invest $3.6M into creating school safety center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Public safety is one of the top priorities at the South Carolina State House this year, including bolstering school safety. It has the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, who is asking the General Assembly to put millions of dollars in the state budget to strengthen schools.
WYFF4.com
Former SC Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies, family says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ravenel family has announced the death of former South Carolina State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. His son Thomas tweeted about his father's passing on Monday:. Arthur Ravenel was 95 years old. According to the South Carolina State House, he served as a state senator from...
live5news.com
‘A great friend of the Lowcountry’: Arthur Ravenel Jr. remembered
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - People from around the Lowcountry are remembering one of its most prominent natives, Arthur Ravenel Jr., who died Monday at 95, his family confirmed. His son, Thomas, posted a photo on his Twitter page with a simple message: “Rest in Peace Dad 3/29/27–1/16/23.”. Arthur...
charlestondaily.net
DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
thenewirmonews.com
Education Choice: the SC Governor’s Schools
Did you know that South Carolina offers free, public residential high schools focused on rigorous academics and professional achievement for students in any part of the state? These are called SC Governor’s Schools and there are three: the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH), for Arts & Humanities (SCGAH), and for Science & Mathematics (GSSM). Most students begin attending a Governor’s School in the 11th grade, but some programs can begin in the 10th grade.
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
Stimulus update: Deadline to file for one-time $800 South Carolina check is in 31 days
There are only 31 days left for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of the year.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
‘Empty Shoe Project’ in South Carolina represents victims of gun violence
An organization in downtown Greenville is hoping that Martin Luther King Day can serve as a reminder as to how the community can help fight gun violence.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
Darlington, Georgetown County schools among recipients of DHEC award
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in a news release Friday afternoon it has rewarded 20 schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’. One of the $1,000 winners included Darlington Middle School of Darlington County, according to the release. Two of the $2,500 winners are from Georgetown […]
abccolumbia.com
College Goal SC campaign helps students access financial aid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— High school seniors needing help completing the yearly Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are in luck!. The SC Commission on Higher Education (CHE) announced application assistance will be provided to students through the College Goal SC spring campaign beginning this week and lasting through the end of March.
FOX Carolina
Local group bringing awareness to gun violence with Empty Shoe Project
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 400 pairs of shoes were on display in Falls Park Sunday to represent the number of people in South Carolina killed by gun violence every year. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message of nonviolence, the Upstate Freedom Fighters created the...
WIS-TV
SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) says they believe the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) “conspired to commit fraud” in order to allow Ellen Weaver to run for Superintendent of Education. “It’s a political stunt. So, my reaction was one of, frankly, kind of...
SC Democrats calling for investigation into Superintendent of Education
The chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Trav Robertson, is requesting a US Department of Justice investigation of Republican State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. Lee Rogers has details.
live5news.com
SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
live5news.com
Community members receive free resources at MLK health and wellness fair
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For several organizations, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a way to give back. Many community members, who were downtown for the MLK Day Parade on Monday, also stopped by the 16th Annual Edward M. Gibson Community Health Fair. Several Lowcountry organizations came together for the...
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
Comments / 5