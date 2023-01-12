ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Chris Gilliard
4d ago

Don't give public money to private schools. The gop is always trying to undercut public education.

WJBF

Tax money for students for private school on SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators said a bill that would give some less well off parents and guardians up to $6,000 a year for private school tuition will be the first thing they debate in the 2023 session. The proposal allowing vouchers passed the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Members approved a nearly […]
WYFF4.com

Former SC Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies, family says

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ravenel family has announced the death of former South Carolina State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. His son Thomas tweeted about his father's passing on Monday:. Arthur Ravenel was 95 years old. According to the South Carolina State House, he served as a state senator from...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘A great friend of the Lowcountry’: Arthur Ravenel Jr. remembered

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - People from around the Lowcountry are remembering one of its most prominent natives, Arthur Ravenel Jr., who died Monday at 95, his family confirmed. His son, Thomas, posted a photo on his Twitter page with a simple message: “Rest in Peace Dad 3/29/27–1/16/23.”. Arthur...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Education Choice: the SC Governor’s Schools

Did you know that South Carolina offers free, public residential high schools focused on rigorous academics and professional achievement for students in any part of the state? These are called SC Governor’s Schools and there are three: the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH), for Arts & Humanities (SCGAH), and for Science & Mathematics (GSSM). Most students begin attending a Governor’s School in the 11th grade, but some programs can begin in the 10th grade.
GREENVILLE, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston City Paper

S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says

The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

College Goal SC campaign helps students access financial aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— High school seniors needing help completing the yearly Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are in luck!. The SC Commission on Higher Education (CHE) announced application assistance will be provided to students through the College Goal SC spring campaign beginning this week and lasting through the end of March.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Community members receive free resources at MLK health and wellness fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For several organizations, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a way to give back. Many community members, who were downtown for the MLK Day Parade on Monday, also stopped by the 16th Annual Edward M. Gibson Community Health Fair. Several Lowcountry organizations came together for the...

