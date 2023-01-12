Enter Shikari Announce New Album A Kiss for the Whole World for April 2023 Release and Shares New Single “(Pls) Set Me on Fire”

Read full article on original website
Mourners at a funeral were surprised to see a flashmob break out into Queen's classic "Another One Bites the Dust" in the middle of the service. However, the unique performance was planned in advance by the woman being mourned, Sandie Wood, who passed away from tongue cancer and was a victim of the National Health Service (NHS) blood contamination scandal.
