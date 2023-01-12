Read full article on original website
Group works to tackle youth homelessness in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's a safe place to sleep, and a chance to get warm. But for young people dealing with homelessness, the Drop-In Center off Flat Shoals Road is also a retreat from reality. "A lot of youth coming here are literally coming off the street," Liz...
Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities. The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making...
Metro Atlanta celebrates MLK Day through service
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan 40 years ago. The United States began to mark it as an official federal holiday in 1986. The King family has notably referred to the holiday as a "day on, not a day off." Hundreds of volunteers took that mantra to heart Monday in Marietta.
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an Hour
Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. With a population of over 6 million and a gross domestic product of more than $400 billion, Atlanta has the 10th largest economy in the country and the 20th largest in the world. It's also one of 10 US cities to be ranked as an Alpha Global City.
Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers...
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
Metro city to provide shuttle so people can get to grocery store after Kroger closes
DECATUR, Ga. — The city of Decatur is starting a new pilot program to make sure people can get to the grocery store after one recently closed. City officials said the new 90-day program will provide a shuttle from Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village. “With...
Future of Vine City Walmart uncertain after fire in December
ATLANTA — In March of 2012, there was excitement building at the Historic Westside Village in Vine City. At the time, Mayor Kasim Reed along with a couple of councilmembers and representatives from Walmart broke ground on a new Walmart Supercenter at 825 MLK Jr. Dr. NW in Atlanta.
Spalding County animal shelter offers owners a place to temporarily house their pets
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The tornado in Spalding County not only displaced people but their four-legged companions as well. A partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the county animal shelter is allowing pet owners to have a place to temporarily house their animals. The Griffin Kennel...
Inside Atlanta food halls: Guide to Market Hall at Halcyon in Alpharetta
The Market Hall at Halcyon is a relatively newer food hall in the metro Atlanta area, having opened in 2019. It is located in Halcyon, a 135-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta, serving as a destination for food, drink and shopping. Created to serve Alpharetta as the response to the rise of urban food halls as the new “food courts of the 21st century,” the Market Hall at Halcyon offers lots of trendy fast-casual options for those who want to grab a quick bite, relax and mix and mingle without needing to formally dine in (if you are looking for dine-in options, Halcyon has plenty of those as well!). Below, you’ll find a definitive guide to all of the Market Hall at Halcyon’s food stall options.
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
Here are the regulations Cherokee County is putting on new storage facilities
In response to the staggering number of applications for new storage facilities within Cherokee County, county leaders adopted some new rules for any new facilities built in the county. The Board of Commissioners implemented a moratorium in September to give staff an opportunity to review county zoning ordinances related to...
Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project
Newport RE continues to grow its vision to revitalize roughly 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic South Downtown with the recent purchase of four historic buildings and a parking lot along Broad and Mitchell streets. The new purchases puts Newport in control of 53 buildings and six acres of parking lots, a portfolio that has steadily […] The post Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
What's closed on MLK Day?
ATLANTA — MLK Day is today, and the federal holiday means that many offices, government agencies and services will be closed. One of the places most commonly asked about, the post office, is closed and no mail will be coming to your mail box today. FedEx and UPS, however,...
Help needed in Griffin and LaGrange, resources offered for residents
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Residents in Griffin and LaGrange are still recovering after a bought with tornadoes and severe weather, which caused extensive damage to businesses and homes. Here are some ways you can help those affected by last week’s severe weather:. Volunteers needed. The City of Griffin is...
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details
GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
MARTA’s expansion plans for Atlanta and Clayton County are substantially short of revenue, making it a “monumental chall...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center
SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
Stem cell clinic that made millions off injections will pay back less than $300K
The Georgia Attorney General's office has settled a lawsuit against a chiropractic clinic accused of false advertising in peddling stem cell cures to vulnerable patients, agreeing to less than $300,000 in restitution.
