ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Metro Atlanta celebrates MLK Day through service

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan 40 years ago. The United States began to mark it as an official federal holiday in 1986. The King family has notably referred to the holiday as a "day on, not a day off." Hundreds of volunteers took that mantra to heart Monday in Marietta.
MARIETTA, GA
Evan Crosby

10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an Hour

Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. With a population of over 6 million and a gross domestic product of more than $400 billion, Atlanta has the 10th largest economy in the country and the 20th largest in the world. It's also one of 10 US cities to be ranked as an Alpha Global City.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Inside Atlanta food halls: Guide to Market Hall at Halcyon in Alpharetta

The Market Hall at Halcyon is a relatively newer food hall in the metro Atlanta area, having opened in 2019. It is located in Halcyon, a 135-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta, serving as a destination for food, drink and shopping. Created to serve Alpharetta as the response to the rise of urban food halls as the new “food courts of the 21st century,” the Market Hall at Halcyon offers lots of trendy fast-casual options for those who want to grab a quick bite, relax and mix and mingle without needing to formally dine in (if you are looking for dine-in options, Halcyon has plenty of those as well!). Below, you’ll find a definitive guide to all of the Market Hall at Halcyon’s food stall options.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project

Newport RE continues to grow its vision to revitalize roughly 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic South Downtown with the recent purchase of four historic buildings and a parking lot along Broad and Mitchell streets. The new purchases puts Newport in control of 53 buildings and six acres of parking lots, a portfolio that has steadily […] The post Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

What's closed on MLK Day?

ATLANTA — MLK Day is today, and the federal holiday means that many offices, government agencies and services will be closed. One of the places most commonly asked about, the post office, is closed and no mail will be coming to your mail box today. FedEx and UPS, however,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details

GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
GRIFFIN, GA
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center

SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy