Andre Iguodala (hip) out again for Warriors Monday
The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala (hip) for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Iguodala will miss his second straight game as he deals with a hip injury. The veteran has averaged 14 minutes per game in his three appearances with the Warriors so far this season.
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
Jrue Holiday (ankle) probable for Bucks on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Holiday is dealing with a right ankle sprain. However, it's not considered a serious ailment currently, hence the probable tag. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll take the floor.
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Doncic's status is currently in question with left ankle soreness although its worth noting the Mavericks' superstar has been rested in the Mavericks' recent back-to-back situations. Expect Spencer Dinwiddie to see a boost in usage if Doncic is inactive on Sunday night.
Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Christian Wood (ankle) questionable for Mavericks' Sunday contest
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. After sitting out on Saturday with an ankle injury, Wood remains questionable for the later part of their back-to-back rematch. In a matchup against a Portland team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Dwight Powell should see more minutes if Wood is ruled out.
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
Kings starting Kevin Huerter (conditioning) on Sunday, Terence Davis to bench
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (conditioning) is starting in Sunday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Huerter will start at shooting guard after he missed two games with an illness and conditioning reasons. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Huerter to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Huerter's projection includes 15.3...
Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker playing second unit role for Utah on Saturday night
Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickel Alexander-Walker is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Alexander-Walker will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Saturday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Alexander-Walker to record 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
Nassir Little (hip) probable for Portland's Sunday matchup against Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Little is on track to play in Sunday's rematch after the Trail Blazers' forward was listed as probable. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 321.3 minutes this season, Little is averaging...
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson not in Monday lineup
The Los Angeles Lakers did not include Juan Toscano-Anderson in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Toscano-Anderson will play with the second unit Monday as Patrick Beverley (illness) returns to the starting five against Houston. Our models project Toscano-Anderson for 13.6 fantasy points tonight, with 5.2 points,...
