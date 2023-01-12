ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
ComicBook

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer

Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.9B Globally, ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats ‘Plane’

Marc Forster’s dramedy A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, is doing solid business at the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday box office in a much-needed win for adult-skewing movies. The Sony release, playing in 3,802 theaters, earned a better-than-expected $15.3 million over the long weekend, enough to beat new wide offering Plane, an action pic starring Gerard Butler. Otto expanded nationwide after starting out in select theaters at the year-end box office. It earned an A Cinemascore on top of strong reviews.More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Snapshot: A-Listers Contending for the Best Original Song OscarHow 'Avatar: The Way of Water'...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Time Out Global

Five films that capture the essence of summer

In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
epicstream.com

Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars

The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!

