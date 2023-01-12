SANDAG rolls out FasTrak Veterans Toll Exemption Program
California State Assembly Bill 2949 took effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — calling for toll exemptions for US military veterans — and, in turn , SANDAG rolled out its local FasTrak Veterans Toll Exemption Program .
The new program allows veterans to use California toll roads , bridges, highways, or toll facilities for free . In San Diego, the benefit covers 100% of fares for vets using the SR-125 Toll Road .
Know someone who may want to enroll ? Qualifying veterans must be the registered owner of a vehicle that displays an eligible, designated license plate including:
Veterans can also visit SANDAG Customer Service at 1129 La Media Rd., or call 1(888) 889-1515 for help enrolling.
🛑 Pro tip : The program excludes high-occupancy toll lanes and doesn’t apply to the Interstate 15 Express Lanes.
