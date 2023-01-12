ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SANDAG rolls out FasTrak Veterans Toll Exemption Program

By Monica Garske
6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0miSWy_0kCopMJ600

If you’re a qualifying military veteran in San Diego, pay attention.

Photo via SANDAG

California State Assembly Bill 2949 took effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — calling for toll exemptions for US military veterans — and, in turn , SANDAG rolled out its local
FasTrak Veterans Toll Exemption Program .

The new program allows veterans to use California toll roads , bridges, highways, or toll facilities for free . In San Diego, the benefit covers 100% of fares for vets using the SR-125 Toll Road .

Know someone who may want to enroll ? Qualifying veterans must be the registered owner of a vehicle that displays an eligible, designated license plate including:
  • Disabled Veteran
  • Congressional Medal of Honor
  • Legion of Valor
  • Pearl Harbor Survivor
  • Ex-Prisoner of War
  • Purple Heart
The plate must be registered to a SANDAG FasTrak account , and customers will need to verify their vehicle ownership by sending a copy of their registration to the SANDAG Customer Service website or via email . Vets must open a FasTrak account to partake in the program .

Veterans can also visit SANDAG Customer Service at 1129 La Media Rd., or call 1(888) 889-1515 for help enrolling.

🛑 Pro tip : The program excludes high-occupancy toll lanes and doesn’t apply to the Interstate 15 Express Lanes.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program

This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing Crisis

In this economy, the purchase or selling of property can often be tricky. We always encourage our clients to buy low or at the best price available, but if you’re in the market to buy today and can’t wait – we feel your pain! The affordability has worsened to an extent where now the city, county, and state are planning long-term solutions for this ‘affordability crisis.’ Read on to learn what steps the local government is putting in motion to help with this crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KGET

California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?

(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License,” abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

SANDAG: To Be or Not To Be?

On a Friday morning in January, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board met to elect their new officers following the 2022 Elections. According to Mayor John Minto of Santee (as reported by KUSI), Mayor Terry Gaasterland was nominated for Vice Chair, then Second Vice Chair, only to be outvoted by the cities holding the weighted vote, which includes San Diego and Chula Vista.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

San Diego Housing Commission ends lawsuit over segregation

SAN DIEGO — Beginning in 2023, thousands of low-income families in San Diego can move into what were traditionally unaffordable neighborhoods after the San Diego Housing Commission raised the value of Section 8 housing vouchers throughout the city. The change takes effect after a protracted legal battle brought by...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding

January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

State analyst questions viability of California’s emissions reduction plan

A government analyst is casting doubt on the California air board’s plan to achieve a legally required greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2030. [JD Supra]. State law requires California to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, relative to 1990 levels. The California Air Resources Board is responsible for developing, implementing and updating a plan to achieve the reductions objective. The California Legislative Analyst’s Office is required to provide an independent assessment of each plan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan

As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AlexCap

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy